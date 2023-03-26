ADVERTISEMENT
Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' celebrates another win, bags new title in Nairobi

Charles Ouma

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' lived up to the hype and squeezed victory in a split decision

Tanzania's boxing sensation, Karim "Mtu Kazi" Mandonga is celebrating another win after living up to his hype and beating Uganda’s Kenneth Lukyamuzi to claim the vacant regional Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) light heavyweight title on Saturday.

Lukyamuzi gave Mandonga a tough time, stretch him to the limits with the Tanzanian only winning the title in a split decision.

Mandonga’s good reach came in handy in flooring a resilient Lukyamuzi 74-78, 77-75 and 77-75.

It was a bad night for Uganda yet again as Kenya's Daniel Wanyonyi who was outclassed by Mandonga in December bounced back to his winning ways and knocked out Charles Kakande in another light heavyweight contest.

It took Wanyonyi two minutes to wrap it up with his heavy blows which landing on target during the boxing extravaganza the Moi International Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Buoyed by the win, Mandonga called for a rematch with Wanyonyi, promising to knock him out in less than three minutes.

"I am ready to fight Wanyonyi anywhere on this continent...he won't last three rounds and it is not a bet. I will beat him any time and any day, "

"I am glad to win a title at last and this should give me a storey building after I was rewarded with two cars back home when I beat Wanyonyi," Mandonga fired.

The Tanzanian boxer is in superb form, evidenced by recent wins.

