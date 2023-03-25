ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' voices disappointment upon arriving in Kenya for his fight

Fabian Simiyu

Mandonga says he will plan for a noisy comeback

Karim Mandonga
Karim Mandonga

Karim Mandonga, also known as Mandonga Mtu Kazi, is in Kenya for his next fight at Kasarani Stadium after knocking out Wanyonyi at KICC in January.

Recommended articles

However, the Tanzanian boxer is not happy after being told to lay low, unlike in January when he publicized his fight against Wanyonyi and even toured several places in Kenya to meet his fans.

Speaking to YouTuber Vincent Mboya, Mandonga explained that his facilitators brought him silently into the country and that the incident didn't sit well with him.

Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC
Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, he plans to come back the way he did in January so that people know he is in the country.

"Walionileta na kunipokea ndio walionileta chini ya maji. Lakini mimi sijapenda hio kitu. Lakini nasema kwa sababu nimefika Kenya, naamini sana nitarudi tena baada ya kuyamliza majukumu yangu na nitakuja kwa hali ya anga. Hakuna kuja chini sasa, yaani Wakenya wote wajue Mandonga amekuja.

"[My facilitators brought me in silently, and I didn't like it. But since I'm in Kenya, I believe I will return when I finish my business, and I will publicize my comeback. Kenyans will definitely know that I'm in the country]," Mandong explained.

Karim Mandonga
Karim Mandonga Pulse Live Kenya

However, the boxer continued that he is going to win today's match with God's help, even though he doesn't know how many rounds the fight will last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandonga claimed that he doesn't know comedian Eric Omondi, despite Mboya telling him that Omondi stated that the Tanzanian vocal boxer was not paid after flooring Wanyonyi in his last fight in the country.

"Who is Eric Omondi? I don't know him. He can't be bigger than Mandonga. They are people who are clout-chasing on Motorbikes. Mandonga is in Kenya to look for money. Let him concentrate in his field and not with Mandonga," said Mandonga.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Mandonga revealed that he was able to buy two cars after his fight in Kenya, and he hopes to build a two-story building after his fight today at Kasarani.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' voices disappointment upon arriving in Kenya for his fight

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' voices disappointment upon arriving in Kenya for his fight

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C unveils son in video [Watch]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C unveils son in video [Watch]

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

Akothee wedding loading, Lynda Nyangweso comes out as queer & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee wedding loading, Lynda Nyangweso comes out as queer & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mercy Masika's brave confession on betrayal & resilience in music

Mercy Masika's brave confession on betrayal & resilience in music

Morgan Heritage feature Otile Brown, Eddy Kenzo in new album [Details]

Morgan Heritage feature Otile Brown, Eddy Kenzo in new album [Details]

Boutross latest collabo & 4 other hits released this week

Boutross latest collabo & 4 other hits released this week

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

Chipukeezy vows to expose prominent persons involved in land grabbing

Chipukeezy vows to expose prominent persons involved in land grabbing

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Wema Sepetu, Amber Ray, Kamene Goro and Miss Trudy

Kamene Goro making radio comeback, Wema Sepetu pregnancy reports & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Dishon Mirugi and the late Elizabeth Githingi [Photo: Facebook]

Tragedy strikes as pastor dies in gospel artist's house

Dishon Mirugi and Elizabeth Gathigi

New details emerge on pastor's death in singer Dishon Mirugi's house