Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' voices disappointment upon arriving in Kenya for his fight

However, the Tanzanian boxer is not happy after being told to lay low, unlike in January when he publicized his fight against Wanyonyi and even toured several places in Kenya to meet his fans.

Speaking to YouTuber Vincent Mboya, Mandonga explained that his facilitators brought him silently into the country and that the incident didn't sit well with him.

Karim Mandonga in action against Daniel Wanyonyi at the KICC

Therefore, he plans to come back the way he did in January so that people know he is in the country.

"Walionileta na kunipokea ndio walionileta chini ya maji. Lakini mimi sijapenda hio kitu. Lakini nasema kwa sababu nimefika Kenya, naamini sana nitarudi tena baada ya kuyamliza majukumu yangu na nitakuja kwa hali ya anga. Hakuna kuja chini sasa, yaani Wakenya wote wajue Mandonga amekuja.

"[My facilitators brought me in silently, and I didn't like it. But since I'm in Kenya, I believe I will return when I finish my business, and I will publicize my comeback. Kenyans will definitely know that I'm in the country]," Mandong explained.

However, the boxer continued that he is going to win today's match with God's help, even though he doesn't know how many rounds the fight will last.

Mandonga's message to Eric Omondi

Mandonga claimed that he doesn't know comedian Eric Omondi, despite Mboya telling him that Omondi stated that the Tanzanian vocal boxer was not paid after flooring Wanyonyi in his last fight in the country.

"Who is Eric Omondi? I don't know him. He can't be bigger than Mandonga. They are people who are clout-chasing on Motorbikes. Mandonga is in Kenya to look for money. Let him concentrate in his field and not with Mandonga," said Mandonga.

