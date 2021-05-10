Teacher Wanjiku narrates how she was trolled after her TV show was cancelled after airing for 15 Minutes

Teacher Wanjiku narrated how she was trolled by Netizens after her Citizen TV show was cancelled after airing for only 15 Minutes. Wanjiku says that, following the unfortunate incident, no TV station wanted to be associated with her anymore.

Adding that it took her over 1 year to get over the rejection.

“This picture has been Circulating on social media, it is time to address the nation 😂😂😂😂 it was taken in January 2014 when my show was cancelled after airing for 15minutes😂😂 It was not funny then, it took me a year to get over it! I was sad and frustrated, be very careful who you trust, not everybody has your best interest at heart. @sleepydavid was one of the students in my class, he is a force to reckon with, he is aggressive and very focused and today he has managed to have his own tv show called ‘Shinning stars’ On KTN We have grown as artists and he really has my back! We laugh about it now tunaambiana ‘Lakini tumetoka mbali’ 😂😂😂😂 it is a memory that I cherish” reads part of her post.

The talented comedian went on to advise her followers and fans not to give up on their dreams whenever, the face rejection, as things always turn around when you remain focused.

“I was trolled and abused on social media trended for a nearly a month, No Tv station wanted anything to do with me, doors were closed on my face, Lakini Mungu ni nani?👊 I managed to pick up myself again, built my self from scratch and here I am bigger better. It is okay to start again. No shame in it. I learnt that when someone tells you ‘We want to put up a show for you’ think twice my friend think twice! 😂 I thank my followers who have been with me for more than a decade and who support me a good one! Meanwhile KCSE results will be out today! I am on standby. Nawapenda sana💕

#BeInspired” wrote Teacher Wanjiku.

The Citizen TV Show

2014 marked the beginning of the end of Teacher Wanjiku’s flourishing career in TV comedy. This was after Citizen TV offered her a classroom show at their station and she grabbed the opportunity despite her team having some reservations.

About a week after the first episode aired, Citizen TV quickly canned the show over poor ratings.

“I really thought I got it right but it was a total flop,” Wanjiku admitted.

For 4 years she tried making a comeback and at some point in 2018, a glimmer of hope shone in the horizon. Today, Teacher Wanjiku is back to where she once was, with some wise words for those experiencing a setback.

"Life has to go on no matter what you have gone through in your career. Go back to the drawing board until you get it right,” she advised.