Teacher Wanjiku, Victor Ber gush over all-grown daughter as she turns 20

Charles Ouma

"At 20 is where you allow God to hold your hand and show you the way" Victor Ber noted amid the celebrations

Content creator and comedian Teacher Wanjiku and her husband, Victor Ber celebrated their eldest daughter Nicole as she turned 20 years old.

Professing her love for the 20-year-old, the comedienne noted that she brought so much joy to their lives and wished her a happy birthday.

"Look at this beautiful gorgeous girl! To my baby @nicoleshikks 20 years ago, you brought so much happiness into our lives. Welcome to the '20s! I love you, mama❤️ Happy birthday." Wrote Teacher Wanjiku.

Creative Victor Ber also celebrated his step daughter and wished her well, noting that she has gotten to an age where she should take the back seat and allow God to take her hand and show her the way.

"Happy birthday, sweetheart. At 20 is where you allow God to hold your hand and show you the way... And you know what... I am God." Ber wrote.

Other celebrities and fans joined the couple in celebrating Nicole’s birthday as sampled in the comments below:

Muthoniwamukiri said: "Happy birthday, girl . You are such a good-hearted girl. May your 20s be filled with lots of love and good things, @nicoleshikks."

Senjeecomedy said: "Happy birthday, beautiful."

Teacher Wanjiku's daughter Nicole
Teacher Wanjiku's daughter Nicole Teacher Wanjiku gushes over her daughter as she turns 18 years’ old Pulse Live Kenya

Having a baby at 19 and wedding Victor Ber

Teacher Wanjiku disclosed when Nicole turned 18 that she got her baby girl when she was only 19 years.

“Oh my goodness my daughter Turns 18years today🙆‍♀️ I am overwhelmed, overjoyed, it is has been an an amazing journey of laughter, tears, up and lows, I am so grateful to God for keeping us. I got pregnant when i was 19! Now that is a story that I will tell you! Happy Birthday Nicole, we love you so much as you enter another chapter in your life we are still here to hold your hand❤️❤️❤️” Teacher Wanjiku wrote at the time.

Teacher Wanjiku got married to Churchill show Creative Director Victor Ber back in 2014 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church located along University way in Nairobi.

Together they have two daughters Nicole and Zuri. She (Ms Wanjiku) is also the step-mum to an 11-year-old son, Africa, from Victor’s previous marriage.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
