Muthoni Wa Mukiri reveals gender & name of her baby at lavish baby shower

Mukiri who is weeks away from delivery held the baby shower which was attended by friends and former colleagues in the media space.

Mukiri, who left Inoor TV in 2020 to pursue other interests, is expecting a baby boy whom she has already named Ng'ang'a.

The news anchor took to social media to share photos of the baby shower, which was attended by some of her close friends and former colleagues including Shiks Kapyenga, Lillian Muli, and Teacher Wanjiku.

The photos showed a beautifully decorated event, with pink and blue balloons and a cake with the words 'Oh boy' on it. Mukiri looked radiant and happy, dressed in a stylish pink dress, as she posed for photos with her friends.

Pulse Live Kenya

Muthoni went on to wish all expectant mums and those hoping for a baby the best in their journeys.

"Blessings upon blessings. Baby loading…. For those on a similar journey or hoping to get on the same journey, May God protect and guide you? Have a blessed day ahead," she said.

The announcement of the baby's gender and name has excited Mukiri's fans and followers, who flooded her social media pages with congratulatory messages.

The mother-to-be also received breastfeeding classes from an expert who was also present at the event.

Mukiri's pregnancy announcement earlier this year was also met with a lot of excitement and well-wishes from her fans.

Muthoni Wa Mukiri Pulse Live Kenya

The former news anchor, who was known for her Kikuyu eloquence has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy journey, sharing photos and videos of her growing baby bump.

