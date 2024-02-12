U.S.-based teen preacher, Pastor Victor Githu, finds himself in a challenging battle as he confronts a health crisis, landing him in a hospital bed in the United States.
Reverend Victor Githu seeks prayers amid worsening health condition in U.S. hospital
Rev Victor Githu moved to the U.S. where he now resides with his mother
Recommended articles
On February 10th, Victor took to his social media platforms to share the alarming news, seeking prayers from his followers.
In a heartfelt message, Victor detailed his frightening experience, revealing how he ended up in hospital.
"I need immediate prayers during school today after lunch I had a chest issue it escalated and I'm currently at the ER (emergency room) please pray for me I'm scared and have had 3 emergencies guys," wrote Githu.
However, amidst the chaos of his health scare, Victor displayed unwavering resilience and faith.
In a subsequent post, he bravely shared his testimony, recounting the harrowing moments he faced during his cardiac episode.
"Yall I got a testimony today I had a cardiac episode out of nowhere but guess what, your boy fought and now he is okay," he declared triumphantly.
Despite the daunting sight of machines and wires surrounding him in the hospital room, Victor's unwavering faith shone through.
"The devil really thought he ate but man I sat there the machine beeping and wires everywhere in my body thinking like is this but guys I'm ok I'm strong my enemies didn't win, not again," he affirmed.
Accompanying his message was a snapshot from his hospital bed.
"I will not forget sitting there calling nurses my temperature dropping and heart rate rising but still fought," he reflected.
However, despite his brave front, an update shared on Monday, February 12th, revealed that Victor's condition had not improved.
"Hi everyone keep on praying for Victor as of yesterday he kept on getting worse let all pray that he will be ok and thank you so much for the prayers, thoughts, and support," read the somber message.
Rev Victor moved to the U.S. where he now resides with his mother.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke