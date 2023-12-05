If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

Their camaraderie, evident in the content they created and the pictures they shared, became an inspiration for many.

Whispers of strains on Milly & Jackie's friendship

As the calendar flipped to July 2023, subtle whispers of a potential strain in the friendship between Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia started circulating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Fans noticed a shift; the collaborative content dwindled, and the snapshots capturing their shared moments became scarce.

The silence surrounding these changes left fans in a state of confusion, wondering if an unseen rift had developed.

Jackie Matubia misses Milly Chebby's traditional wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

The turning point came in October when Jackie Matubia was noticeably absent from Milly Chebby's traditional wedding.

This absence fueled speculation and inquiries from curious fans eager to understand the dynamics at play.

When questioned about the apparent tension, Jackie responded playfully, citing exhaustion from defending herself against labels of being single and harboring 'roho mbaya' (bad intentions).

Pulse Live Kenya

Milly & Terence speak out on relationship with Jackie

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the silence was broken as Milly Chebby and her husband, Terence, addressed the questions surrounding their relationship with Jackie Matubia.

In an interview with Commentator 254 on December 5, the couple affirmed that despite the changes, they still considered Jackie a friend and valued her greatly.

Milly debunked the notion that she had ever claimed Jackie did not have a husband. She expressed her enduring affection for Jackie, emphasising the concept of life's seasons and the transient nature of certain relationships.

"Bado napenda Jackie sana. Tumetoka mbali sana na yeye. Mi husema seasons za life hujhappen hivo tu. Kuna tu mtu alikuja kwa hiyo season ya life na akaideliver hiyo purpose na ikaisha kwa life yako," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Terence echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that people cross paths for a reason, and just because their friendship seemed strained didn't mean it had ended. He urged against pushing false narratives and emphasiSed that, despite the current challenges, they were still friends.

"Tusishinde tukiskuma agenda ambayo haipo. Pengine hii si mara ya kwanza wao kukosana, lakini ni hii tu imekuja kwa mtandao. Lakini kama iko video mahali mimi na mke wangu tulisema yeye hana bwana ningeomba iweze kuwekwa. Lakini kitu ambayo haijatoka kwa mdomo yetu msitulazimishe nayo."

Terence Creative - Kuna mengi hatujasema

Terence emphasised that friendships go through seasons, and the current discord might not be the first time they've faced challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He urged against forcing narratives that hadn't been spoken, emphasising that they were still friends and spoke blessings and prosperity into Jackie's life.

"Sisi bado ni marafiki. Where we are in life, we are not here to wish anybody bad. We speak blessing and prosperity. You came to my life and whatever impact you brought to my life nashukuru."

Terence hinted at the existence of undisclosed secrets between them, citing a pact made when they were friends that certain aspects would remain private. He concluded by expressing love for Jackie and acknowledging the unspoken bond they shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Na pia, there are many secrets ambazo sisi hubaki nazo because we promised ourselves when we were friends that they would remain so... Kuna mengi hatujasema lakini tunampenda dada yetu."