Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

However, reports suggest that they fell out, though the exact cause remains unknown.

The rumors that they were no longer friends emerged earlier this year, and signs of strain in their friendship became evident.

Signs of strains in Milly & Jackie Matubia's friendship

In July 2023, whispers about a potential discord between the two friends began to circulate.

Pulse Live Kenya

Observers noted that they were no longer collaborating on content and were not sharing photos as they had in the past.

Their silence on the matter left fans in a state of confusion, wondering if something had gone awry in their friendship.

Jackie Matubia was confronted about the issue by Milele FM presenter Ankali Ray in July but the mother of two denied any beef between them. According to her, both of them were busy.

On July 4, 2023, they decided to address the rumors and concerns. They posted a video together, seemingly to assure their fans that everything was okay between them.

This public reunion brought a sigh of relief to their followers, who hoped it signified a resolution of any underlying issue.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia missed Milly Chebby's wedding

However, as the months went by, the two friends again caught the public's attention when Jackie Matubia was absent from Milly Chebby's traditional wedding.

Fans speculated about the reasons for her absence and questioned if their friendship was indeed intact.

When pressed for answers, Jackie playfully responded that she didn't have the energy to defend herself, citing the labels of being single and 'roho mbaya' (bad intentions) that had been thrown at her.

Although Jackie did not specifically mention Milly Chebby's name, fans interpreted her comments as a sign that the content creators might not be on the best of terms.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia and Milly Chebby unfollow each other

The plot thickened on October 31 when rumors began circulating that Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia had taken their apparent disagreement to another level.

Reports suggested that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, a significant move in today's digital age that often symbolizes a rupture in relationships.

In response to the reports, Milly Chebby was the first to step forward to clarify the situation. She expressed that she was unaware of any move to unfollow each other on the platform.

Jackie Matubia, on the other hand, took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of a woman telling someone to get used to the idea that she unfollowed her on Instagram. According to the words of the woman, it is just Instagram, not a big deal.

The woman in the video further advises the person to make sure they also unfollow back, instead of asking her if she indeed unfollowed her.

Pulse Live Kenya

It remains to be seen whether the two will address the issues between them and whether their friendship will emerge stronger or continue to face challenges. For now, the saga has certainly kept the public intrigued, with speculation and questions continuing to swirl.