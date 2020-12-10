Terry Muikamba quits Classic 105

Classic 105 presenter Terry Muikamba has called it quits from the station after three years of service.

Taking to Instagram to announce her departure, Ms Muikamba who co-hosted the Classic Overdrive with Mike Mondo said the show will forever have a special place in her heart.

She appreciated her fans for being part of her journey and supporting her, noting that she was leaving the Radio Africa Group owned station knowing she did something.

Terry mentioned that she will miss working with the co-host Mike Mondo, who will now take charge of the show.

“This show will forever have a special place in my heart! It's been exactly 3 years since we started and I leave knowing we did a THING! Thank you for always supporting me and being part of my journey! @mike_mondo I will miss saying “Mike stop it” Thank you Mike and ViVa,” said Terry Muikamba.

Her exit from Classic 105 comes barely a month after she announced that she had landed a TV job, where she would be hosting a show dubbed "Mega Deals Show" on KTN.

“And we are on TV Now. We have been working on a new project. It terrifies me. I have been telling myself ”do it afraid” every day. Tv was never in my plan but here we are... @megadealske is our new baby and I will do it afraid. Starting 2nd Dec on KTN.Oh it will be live too! So be kind 💕💕” shared Terry Muikamba.

Upon seeing her exit message, Ms Muikamba colleagues and friends went on to share messages of encouragement as she moves on to the next face of her life.

caterira Super proud of you honey @terrymuikamba ....Onwards and upwards

sheilamwanyigha Love and light! 💕

nonsiziagnes All the best girl

realmikewachira You have such a beautiful journey ahead of you Terry and this is not the end of your story its the begining of a great legacy

mike_mondo 💔💔💔💔 I will miss you too. Every day. 😘😘😘 Love you

1mariahmariah Whaaaaat?!😭😭 Imma miss you playing my requests from IG! And thank you for being a sweetheart to me! All the best babe❤️🙏🏽

barakamwaura You are blessed and highly favoured 😊 You're the best there is!

bettykimeu Am sad but happy for the journey

nickndeda Always a class act!!! You came and slayed, on to the next with grace! 💯

isaiahlangat 😭😭 You shall be missed. Keep winning. Ni mbali unaenda. 🙏🏽

hamndileleito Ghai umetuacha mrembo 😢😢😢😢 kila la heri ❤️❤️