ADVERTISEMENT
Terryanne Chebet shares details about her new man & 2024 plans

Amos Robi

Terryanne offered an intimate look into her personal and professional life, sharing insights into her aspirations

Terryanne Chebet


As the countdown to her 45th birthday begins, renowned media personality Terryanne Chebet is not only gearing up for another year but is also unveiling her dreams and plans for 2024.

In an interview on the KTN Art of Living show, Terryanne offered an intimate look into her personal and professional life, sharing insights into her aspirations and a surprising revelation about her romantic journey.

Terryanne disclosed that she knows she wants to do more workwise and has always had this at the back of her mind.

She mentioned that she is turning 45 and considers herself at half-time in her productive years. According to her, after 50, one wouldn't want to be hustling too much.

Terryanne Chebet


"I do know I want to do more workwise; I've always had this at the back of my mind. You know I'm turning 45, and so I'm at half time, in terms of what I believe are my most productive years, so that means I have five more years which will be highly productive.

"After 50, you don't want to be hustling too much," Terryanne disclosed, setting the stage for her strategic career plans in the coming years.

Amidst discussions about her dreams and ambitions, Terryanne invited the KTN Art of Living show to explore her current home, creating an intimate connection with her audience.

During the tour, the CNBC Strategic Development lead emphasized the importance of nurturing big dreams and manifesting them into reality.

"We should have big dreams. It might not be this year, next year, but it will come," she asserted.

Terryanne Chebet


In a surprising turn of events, Terryanne opened up about her romantic life, disclosing that she is currently dating. With a playful yet shy demeanour, she shared, "There's someone in the picture," followed by a cheeky laugh.

Caught off guard by the unexpected question, she jokingly accused the KTN presenter, saying, "Yoh, you didn't tell me you were gonna ask me this question." However, as the presenter insisted that it's a new year and Terryanne deserves love, she agreed, stating, "Yes, it is. I agree."

Describing her newfound love, Terryanne couldn't hide her admiration for her partner.

"He is present. He is serious about building, not just a relationship, but building a future. He is fun to be around," she revealed, offering a glimpse into the qualities that have captured her heart.

Media personality Terryanne Chebet


As a single mother of two girls, Terryanne also addressed the topic of expanding her family, stating firmly she has no plans to have other children.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
