Koinange revealed that during his days at St Marys School, his friends dared him to uproot the road sign bearing his name in Nairobi.

This was a tall order for him considering that the Koinange Street road sign is smack in the middle of Nairobi CBD.

“So one time um, we uh decided we're going to go and uproot the sign on Koinange Street...it was a challenge,” he disclosed.

When Janet probed further on whether he was able to do the dare, he dodged the question because it would not reflect well on his character.

"I feel like I know the answer,” Janet said with Koinange adding “Those were fun times, it was a good dare.”

On her part, the My First Time author said the most desperate thing she has ever done to get someone’s attention is scream at a music band.

She started by explaining that it happened after she joined University in Malaysia when she bumped into Boyz II Men band in the streets.

“There was this time in Malaysia...it was shortly after the tsunami but I went there for university...and three days in there was a benefit concert and all these celebrities were in town. I was a young college student with my friends and so Boyz II Men were walking past and we screamed like crazy to the point where we had the press's attention because we needed their (Boyz II Men) attention because we were like it's Boyz II Men and we will never see them again.

“That was the one thing I remember because we were almost climbing over the rails trying to scream their name and I was leading the chants so maybe the craziest thing I’ve done is scream after a celebrity and eventually, they came back and we had a chat and signed autographs and that was that,” Janet narrated.

The boy band is best known for emotional ballads and acapella harmonies and rose to fame in the 1990s.

The group is popular for songs such as End of the Road, I'll Make Love to You and One Sweet Day.

Around the time Janet joined the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Malaysia, the country was recovering from the 2004 tsunami.

Despite its proximity to the epicentre of the earthquake, Malaysia escaped the kind of damage that struck countries hundreds of miles further away.

One of the biggest losses were from a single family, where five of Zulkifli Mohamad Noor's seven children were killed when the tsunami struck.

