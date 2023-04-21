From rugby to recipes: 'The Roaming Chef' Dennis Ombachi shares secret to viral cooking videos

Ombachi, who transitioned from a professional rugby player to a chef, explained to a local media house on Thursday that he assumes a lot of people watching his videos are like him when it comes to attention span.

According to Ombachi, since his attention span is not that long, it's wise to create short informative videos that the audience can watch to the end.

"And that is what inspired me to make my sort of type of videos. Because also the person that I am, my attention span is not that long," Ombachi said.

He stated that, when he was teaching himself how to cook, he always found himself skipping and jumping to the videos that were short, informative, and entertaining at the same time.

"When I was still teaching myself how to cook, the videos i was watching, i always found myself skipping and jumping to the videos that is short, informative entertaining at the same time," he said.

Ombachi's winning formula

Ombachi's videos are a testament to his winning formula - short, informative, and entertaining.

He acknowledges that those types of videos are good when you're learning, but they get to a point where, after you've grasped the fundamentals of cooking, you already know what's supposed to be done.

"Like I don't wanna be watching a cooking video and at the same time it sounds like a lecture.

"Those type of videos are good when you're learning but it gets to a point where after you've grasped the fundamentals of cooking you already know that's what supposed to be done," he said.

As a self-taught chef, Ombachi does not have a specialty as he finds everything interesting. Once he masters something, it no longer excites him, so he's always trying to make something new.

"I wont really say I have a specialty coz am a self taught and still learning. So for me everything is interesting and ones I have mastered something it doesn't excite me anymore so am always try to make something new," he said.

Ombachi's short and informative videos have earned him a loyal following. He hopes to inspire others to pursue their passions, just as he has found his love for culinary.

Best TikTok Content Creator in Sub-Saharan Africa

In January this year, Ombachi was crowned the best TikTok content creator at the TikTok Top Creators Awards held in Nairobi.

Ombachi described the award as special given that it is in a field he is new to. He beat other content creators from Nigeria and South Africa to emerge as the winner.

Ombachi's short & long term goals

Ombachi's innovative cooking techniques and presentation skills have earned him a significant following across Africa and beyond.

His end goal is to own a restaurant. He stated that at the stage he is right now, he will keep doing what he's doing as he keeps perfecting his craft, but he also enjoys sharing his craft.

He thinks that someday down the line, he may start something like a cooking class that's fun and a bit different, which is his short-term goal, and a restaurant, which is his long-term goal.

"So I think someday down the line maybe starting something like a cooking class that's fun, and something a bit different is my short term goal and restaurant my long term goal," he said.

