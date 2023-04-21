The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

From rugby to recipes: 'The Roaming Chef' Dennis Ombachi shares secret to viral cooking videos

Lynet Okumu

'The Roaming Chef' Dennis Ombachi shares the winning formula for his short cooking videos

The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi
The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi

Former rugby player, Dennis Ombachi, has opened up about his inspiration for creating short and informative cooking videos.

Recommended articles

Ombachi, who transitioned from a professional rugby player to a chef, explained to a local media house on Thursday that he assumes a lot of people watching his videos are like him when it comes to attention span.

According to Ombachi, since his attention span is not that long, it's wise to create short informative videos that the audience can watch to the end.

"And that is what inspired me to make my sort of type of videos. Because also the person that I am, my attention span is not that long," Ombachi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi
The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Best in Africa - Dennis Ombachi wins big at the TikTok Top Creators Awards

He stated that, when he was teaching himself how to cook, he always found himself skipping and jumping to the videos that were short, informative, and entertaining at the same time.

"When I was still teaching myself how to cook, the videos i was watching, i always found myself skipping and jumping to the videos that is short, informative entertaining at the same time," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ombachi's videos are a testament to his winning formula - short, informative, and entertaining.

Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi
Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi Pulse Live Kenya

He acknowledges that those types of videos are good when you're learning, but they get to a point where, after you've grasped the fundamentals of cooking, you already know what's supposed to be done.

"Like I don't wanna be watching a cooking video and at the same time it sounds like a lecture.

"Those type of videos are good when you're learning but it gets to a point where after you've grasped the fundamentals of cooking you already know that's what supposed to be done," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi
The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi Pulse Live Kenya

As a self-taught chef, Ombachi does not have a specialty as he finds everything interesting. Once he masters something, it no longer excites him, so he's always trying to make something new.

"I wont really say I have a specialty coz am a self taught and still learning. So for me everything is interesting and ones I have mastered something it doesn't excite me anymore so am always try to make something new," he said.

Ombachi's short and informative videos have earned him a loyal following. He hopes to inspire others to pursue their passions, just as he has found his love for culinary.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January this year, Ombachi was crowned the best TikTok content creator at the TikTok Top Creators Awards held in Nairobi.

The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi
The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi Pulse Live Kenya

Ombachi described the award as special given that it is in a field he is new to. He beat other content creators from Nigeria and South Africa to emerge as the winner.

Ombachi's innovative cooking techniques and presentation skills have earned him a significant following across Africa and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

His end goal is to own a restaurant. He stated that at the stage he is right now, he will keep doing what he's doing as he keeps perfecting his craft, but he also enjoys sharing his craft.

The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi
The Roaming Chef Dennis Ombachi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

He thinks that someday down the line, he may start something like a cooking class that's fun and a bit different, which is his short-term goal, and a restaurant, which is his long-term goal.

"So I think someday down the line maybe starting something like a cooking class that's fun, and something a bit different is my short term goal and restaurant my long term goal," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also talked about quitting rugby, feeling lost when his career came to an end, and his love for culinary.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kajala lands in Kenya, comments about her relationship with Harmonize

Kajala lands in Kenya, comments about her relationship with Harmonize

Hamisa Mobetto bids farewell to music career

Hamisa Mobetto bids farewell to music career

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Cristiano Ronaldo, Davido & 5 other celebrities who lost Twitter blue badges

Cristiano Ronaldo, Davido & 5 other celebrities who lost Twitter blue badges

From rugby to recipes: 'The Roaming Chef' Dennis Ombachi shares secret to viral cooking videos

From rugby to recipes: 'The Roaming Chef' Dennis Ombachi shares secret to viral cooking videos

Why Dr Ofweneke won't call Nicah the Queen his 'baby mama'

Why Dr Ofweneke won't call Nicah the Queen his 'baby mama'

Larry Madowo joins list of unverified Twitter users

Larry Madowo joins list of unverified Twitter users

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Iyanii reveals exclusive terms of agreement with Arrow Bwoy's label, 'Utembe World'

Iyanii reveals exclusive terms of agreement with Arrow Bwoy's label, 'Utembe World'

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Millicent Omanga

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua and Sauti Sol's Bien

Ezekiel Mutua reacts to Bien's cheeky response to MCSK's low payment