Thee Pluto files lawsuit against blogger Njambi Fever

In a legal letter shared on his Instagram account on Monday, Thee Pluto addressed the defamatory statements made by Njambi on her widely followed Instagram page.

‘We have been retained by the above referenced ROBERT NDEGWA KAMAU also known in the social realms as “Thee Pluto” (who we hereinafter refer to as “Our Client”), who has instructed us to address you as follows.

"You are the operator, author and publisher of a page on the social media platform Instagram going by the domain name “NjambiFever”,

False & defamatory statements

The legal letter highlights that Njambi Fever published a series of posts on her Instagram page, claiming to depict conversations between her, an identified lady, and Thee Pluto.

These statements according to the demand letter, were false, defamatory, malicious, and intended to tarnish Thee Pluto's reputation.

The posts alleged that Thee Pluto had engaged in inappropriate behavior with another woman at a house party and paid her to remain silent.

"On or about the 24™ day of May 2023, you published or caused to be published a number of posts on the said Instagram page in form of disappearing status wherein you included a set of information about our client that, as you well know, was false, defamatory, malicious and meant to paint him in bad light and opium.

"In particular, your publications contained the following statements, alleging the same to depict conversations between you and an identified lady, and others between you and our client," .

Reputational damage

According to the legal team, the defamatory statements published by Njambi Fever have had a significant impact on Thee Pluto's character and reputation.

As a prominent public figure with a large following, Thee Pluto has faced ridicule, loss of faith, contempt, and a negative perception from his friends, family, colleagues, business partners, and the general public. The article has been widely circulated and has caused irreparable harm to his reputation.

Demands of the letter

The legal letter sent to Njambi Fever outlines the demands from Thee Pluto and his legal representatives.

Firstly, they demand a formal admission of fault and liability for defaming Thee Pluto. Secondly, they require Njambi to disclose the full identification and contact details of the source of the alleged third-party information mentioned in her posts.

Thirdly, they insist on a retraction of the defamatory publications with equal prominence as the original posts.

Should she fail to adhere to the demands within three days of receiving the letter, Thee Pluto's legal representatives are prepared to initiate legal proceedings against her.

