ADVERTISEMENT
Thee Pluto's family challenges during childhood inspire recent investment

Amos Robi

The content creator said the recent milestone has not been easy and he has had to make many sacrifices.

Kenyan content creator and entrepreneur, Thee Pluto, is set to become a landlord with the near completion of his rental apartments.

The father of two shared this exciting development on his social media platforms, highlighting a significant milestone in his real estate journey.

In a heartfelt post, Thee Pluto revealed that he is close to completing the construction of his rental buildings located on Kenyatta Road, along the Thika Superhighway.

The project comprises 18 bedsitters and two one-bedroom units, marking a substantial achievement for the young entrepreneur.

“About to be an apartment landlord in Kenyatta Road after the completion of these 18 bedsitters and 2 one-bedroom units. InshaAllah 🙏🏽,” he shared with his followers.

Thee Pluto at his rentals being constructed in Kenyatta Road
Thee Pluto at his rentals being constructed in Kenyatta Road Thee Pluto at his rentals being constructed in Kenyatta Road Pulse Live Kenya

Thee Pluto's journey to landownership is more than just a personal achievement; it is a story of overcoming adversity.

He recounted his mother's struggles with paying rent and how he transformed that challenge into an investment opportunity.

“I remember one day while in Mai Mahiu when my mum alikuwa anachapa hustle kwa kibanda akiniuliza rent (2,500) tutatoa wapi. And I told her siku moja yatajipa na nitakuja jenga ghorofa ya rentals,” he reminisced, highlighting his determination to turn dreams into reality.

In his post, Thee Pluto also shared a message about success and what truly defines a man's ego.

He expressed his belief that a man's accomplishments should not be limited to material possessions or social status but also include the projects he undertakes and the impact he makes.

“A wise man told me that a man’s ego is determined by two things: the car he drives and the women he rolls out with. I beg to differ and add a third point: The projects he involves himself in also matter.

Thee Pluto at his rentals being constructed in Kenyatta Road
Thee Pluto at his rentals being constructed in Kenyatta Road Thee Pluto at his rentals being constructed in Kenyatta Road Pulse Live Kenya

Finalising the content creator pointed out that the milestone has not been easy and he has had to make many sacrifices and put in effort to get to where he is.

"Rome wasn’t built in a day. It has been a lot of hustle (it still is and will be)! Lots of sacrifices, sleepless nights, struggles to repay some bank loans in an effort to try and create generational wealth,” he stated.

Pluto now joins the list of other celebrities who own rentals apartments in different parts of the country.

