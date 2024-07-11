The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reason Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru’s wedding plans are in limbo

Lynet Okumu

Felicity Shiru reveals conflict keeping her wedding with Thee Pluto on hold.

Content creator Felicity Shiru with hubby Thee Pluto (Instagram)
Content creator Felicity Shiru with hubby Thee Pluto (Instagram)
  • Content creator Felicity Shiru wants to marry her partner Thee Pluto but they face a dilemma due to their differing religious backgrounds
  • Felicity expressed her ambition for a white wedding despite the delays in formalising their union
  • Felicity addressed the possibility of converting to Islam, but firmly stated her stance of not wanting to become a Muslim

Content creator Felicity Shiru has recently opened up about her desire to marry her partner, Thee Pluto.

Despite their long-standing relationship and shared responsibilities as parents, the couple has yet to tie the knot officially.

Felicity shared her thoughts and the reasons behind the delay in a conversation with Mungai Eve.

Content creator Felicity Shiru with hubby Thee Pluto (Instagram)
Content creator Felicity Shiru with hubby Thee Pluto (Instagram)

One of the main reasons for the delay is the couple's differing religious backgrounds.

Thee Pluto is a Muslim, while Felicity is a Christian. This difference has created a small but significant obstacle in their plans for marriage.

Felicity explained, "We usually engage with Pluto about it. You know now he is a Muslim, I am a Christian, so he usually tells me, he wants us to have a Muslim wedding. But I tell him, I want a church wedding. We are just stuck there."

Growing up, Felicity had always envisioned getting married later in life after establishing her career. However, her plans changed as she now has a family.

Content creator Felicity Shiru
Content creator Felicity Shiru

Reflecting on her childhood dreams, she said, "It was something I wanted but in my late 20s. To be honest, girls grow up with wedding dreams, but it was never in my mind. I don't know why. I wasn't envisioning it much."

Despite the delays, Felicity expressed her ambition for a white wedding. "I would like it, by the way. I'm sure it will happen someday. I just don't know when," she stated.

The couple frequently discusses their wedding plans, but the religious differences remain a significant factor in their decision-making process.

Felicity also addressed the possibility of converting to Islam to marry Thee Pluto.

Content creator Felicity Shiru, her husband Thee Pluto and their daughter
Content creator Felicity Shiru, her husband Thee Pluto and their daughter
She firmly stated her stance, saying, "It's something I know, I don't want to become a Muslim. Like, it's just something I know. Even before becoming Muslim, you have to learn about the religion. It's not a one-day decision. You have to learn everything about the religion. I'm not ready for that."

Despite the delay in formalising their union, Felicity Shiru and Thee Pluto have been in a relationship for over two years and are proud parents to a daughter.

The couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, showcasing their bond and the joy of parenthood.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
