This video of Zari and Shakib will inspire you to spice up your relationship

TikTokers enjoyed the video.

TikTok user, who goes by Nashim111, said: "I like the way u respect your man, may God protect your relationship."

Beatrice Nabwire said: "I separated with [sic] my hubby to concentrate on this relationship 😃"

Shamim Nabukenya commented: "Am [sic] falling in love tomorrow [.] The guy gwensooka okubako eriiso tampona [I see first won't survive me].”

Joekourts2 wrote: "The kissing part gave me goosebumps 😟😟😟🙆🏽‍♂️"

Natasjar said: "Love is the sweetest thing if you have the real person who loves you back🥰"

Liana Kinsley wrote: "I love this couple heeee. though am single, I respect those in love. 🥰🥰🥰"

Siita ug said: "🥰ok that kiss was so cute🥰"

Jojojovie5 said: "It ended in bed 😂😂😂"

Cathy Holic commented: "I love this guy really the way he handles things."

When she recently shared a video getting lovey-dovey with Lutaaya at a club, commenters said she was clingy.

Zari responded: "Bitches, I'm not a clingy girlfriend, that's just girlfriend behaviour, that's just girlfriend behaviour. Why are you catching feelings if I'm all over my man, not your man, my man? Why are you all bitches catching feelings?"

She continued: "Let me see, you are probably miserable, probably single and miserable, you are probably dating somebody else's man. You can't touch this man in the club or you are just sitting with a blesser in the club, who is just, you know, doing all the sponsoring. Shit, that's my man, okay! That my man. I'm gonna be clingy, I'm gonna be drunk, I'm gonna fall in love left and right, as much as I wanna. I'm gonna do everything that I need. It's just girlfriend behaviour."

She went on: "There is nothing like, oh, Zari is so clingy, oh really! Really! is he your man? That's my guy and I'm his woman. I'm gonna do whatever I need to, okay? So, stop putting your feelings into our relationship. That's now how we feel, that's how you feel, bitches!"

The couple has hinted at plans of getting married.