From TikTok star to proud father: Bena Wa Malines' opens up about being a dad

During an interview with Presenter Ali on July 24, Bena disclosed that he is the newest dad in town, sharing the news of his fatherhood for the first time.

He expressed his calm and laid-back nature and also humorously warned fans not to approach him romantically, stating that he is committed to his partner, whom he has kept out of the public eye.

"There are some things people don't know about me. Internet isikuchanganye...Mi ni mtu calm na mtu wa Caro so msikuje kwa DMs. Alafu pia mi ni baba ya mtu," Bena said.

Why Bena Wa Malines keeps his relationship private

Explaining why he never flaunted his partner while she was pregnant, Bena confirmed that he had made a promise to himself not to involve his partner in public scrutiny.

Concerned about the potential negative impact of public attention, he chose to keep his relationship private, safeguarding his partner from unwanted attention and maintaining a sense of privacy in his personal life.

"Mi kama kuna kitu niliapa na kusign na damu, ni sitawahi anikia wasanii Caro... Kun wasanii wako na pesa kuniliko, si wataniteka tu. Alafu pia kuna venye nyinyi wasanii mko na mistari, anaeza nitoka," he said.

Bena's artistic talent as a painter

Aside from being a talented content creator, Bena revealed another hidden talent – he is a painter.

Passionate about art, he enjoys creating patterns and designing logos. Painting serves as both a creative outlet and a stress reliever for him, making it a fulfilling and enjoyable activity.

"Mi nachora patterns na maybe naeza design logos. Kitu inanisaidia, hii ni kitu nafanya na passion. Naipenda. Alafu ni kitu inanitolea stress pia," he said.

Bena's journey to fame

Bena rose to fame in 2022 when one of his hilarious videos went viral. He discovered his passion for acting during his primary school days when he performed a narrative.

Realizing that art was his true calling, he decided to pursue it further, and his unique mimicry of a Kamba accent has set him apart from other content creators in Kenya.

His signature skinny look, red bandana, and vest have also contributed to his recognition. He scooped the TikTok influencer of the year award at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards

Bena's current & future projects

Currently, Bena is working on a new project called "Abdallah," which he initiated earlier this year.

The series has already seen a few episodes released on his Instagram account, and he is excited to continue sharing more of his creative work with his audience.

In addition to his acting and content creation endeavors, Bena also has plans to start a podcast.

While still arranging the necessary equipment, he assured his fans that they will soon get to experience another side of him through the podcast.