TikTok star Kinuthia responds to claims of ‘eating fare' of Sh344K (Video)

On Monday, Kinuthia’s photos went viral on social Media with a narration that a Machakos man identified as Justin Kioko had been arrested for obtaining money through false pretense. The money had alleged been send to him by a man identified as Godfrey Owino who wanted ‘Justin’ to travel from Kilifi to Siaya County.

However, Kinuthia has addressed the virality of his pictures, stating that the fare narrative is false. He also asked netizens to stop chasing clout using his photos or name.

Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

“STOP !!!!!STOP !!!!!!chasing clout with my pictures or my name

Am not associated in way about that story 1 .Am not called Justin Kioko am Kelvin Kinuthia 2. Am not from Machakos in an way or the other 3. Am not a Kamba am a kikuyu so guys pliz am not associated with that story 🤦🏾Thank you all who have DM me and called me to ask if am okay ❤️🙏🏽 Am fine and well❤️👌🏾Thanks guys” shared Kelvin Kinuthia.

Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

The viral post that prompted Kinuthia to react reads;

“Machakos Man arrested for eating fare Sh344k pretending to be a beautiful lady.

Justin Kioko a resident of Machakos is in police custody for obtaining money through pretense. The 31 years old allegedly received sh344, 500 via MPesa from Godfrey Owino who he says they had planned for ‘Her’ to travel from Kilifi to Siaya County.

According to Mr. Owino, the money was to cover two-way fligt ticket, shopping for ‘her’ to buy a brand new phone” .

Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

In his defense, Kinuthia said that he is not in any way Justin Kioko or even from Machakos County. Adding that people should not be fooled with the claims just because he bought a new phone recently.