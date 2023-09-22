The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikToker dies days after posting a video about death

Fabian Simiyu

A TikTok sensation's demise has left the internet baffled, as he passed away mere days after sharing a thought-provoking video on the topic of death

The late Charming Charlz
The late Charming Charlz

The passing of Charming Charlz, a beloved TikToker known for creating content that celebrated family and community, has left his loved ones in grief and raised questions due to the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

Recommended articles

Charlz tragically passed away at his home just a few days ago, leaving his fans shocked and saddened by the news.

What has added an eerie dimension to his untimely demise is a recent video he shared, in which he discussed death in a profound manner.

The late Charming Charlz
The late Charming Charlz Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop dies

In this poignant clip, Charlz delved into the realm of life beyond, painting a vivid picture of what awaits after we depart this world—a portrayal of lingering sadness and the weight of grief that hovers in the wake of loss.

"Ipo siku watu watajaa nyumbani kwako, nyuso zao zikiwa zimekosa furaha, simu wameziweka silent Na wengine wakivalia nguo nyeusi. Na mazungumzo yao yatakua ni mazungumzo ya chini sana.

"Na watu watakua wakisema, tunausubiri mwili wa marehemu, huku michango midogo midogo ikiendeea kwenye daftari, na hiyo siku, hawatataja jina lako, cheo chako, ila pekee watakalo litumia ni jina la marehemu tu," Charlz said.

Many now speculate that Charlz may have had an unsettling premonition about his own impending fate, adding an eerie and poignant layer to his unexpected passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charming's friend, in an interview with Global Media, shared insights about their time spent together and conversations with the TikToker before his passing.

According to Charming's friend, he described Charlz as a genuinely good person who abstained from alcohol and carried himself with politeness and grace.

yasmin@33 I send condolence to the family😭😭😭 RIP my tiktok friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

mammy bebz Mungu ailaze roho yake mahali pema peponi amini yarab.

CHERUU Poleni sana aswa mama na mandugu sake poleni sana waah ni uchungu kweli

Giana254 He was born 1999 so sad to loose such a young soul, rip dear.

khairatymustaphe6 Daah muda wote najua ni utani ni kiki iv kumbe kweli jaman nyie.

ADVERTISEMENT

rahma bby Pumzika kwa amni mwendo umeumaliz champion mungu akupunguzie adhabu ya kaburi mwanga akungazie wa milele tutakutan ten😭

dafgwg825 Pole sana imeumiza wengi manze hata sisi wakenya tulipenda mawaidha yake sanaa

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meet Stephen Opondo: From Atito of 'Classmates' to starring in a Japanese film

Meet Stephen Opondo: From Atito of 'Classmates' to starring in a Japanese film

TikToker dies days after posting a video about death

TikToker dies days after posting a video about death

Juliani's 'Total Man' & 7 other fresh songs of the week

Juliani's 'Total Man' & 7 other fresh songs of the week

Breeder's lines on Mungai Eve could give Director Trevor a reason to worry

Breeder's lines on Mungai Eve could give Director Trevor a reason to worry

Marlaw's Biography: Age, financial struggles, music hiatus & comeback

Marlaw's Biography: Age, financial struggles, music hiatus & comeback

Diana Marua admits fear of dad's reaction to some of her content

Diana Marua admits fear of dad's reaction to some of her content

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

Matata's song secures slot in EA SPORTS FC 24 video game soundtracks

Matata's song secures slot in EA SPORTS FC 24 video game soundtracks

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality Ciru Muriuki

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

The late Producer Byron and President William Ruto

Family reveals how 'Sipangwingwi' producer died, announces burial date

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers

KTN News anchor Zubeidah Kananu Koome

Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job