TikToker dies days after posting a video about death

Charlz tragically passed away at his home just a few days ago, leaving his fans shocked and saddened by the news.

What has added an eerie dimension to his untimely demise is a recent video he shared, in which he discussed death in a profound manner.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In this poignant clip, Charlz delved into the realm of life beyond, painting a vivid picture of what awaits after we depart this world—a portrayal of lingering sadness and the weight of grief that hovers in the wake of loss.

"Ipo siku watu watajaa nyumbani kwako, nyuso zao zikiwa zimekosa furaha, simu wameziweka silent Na wengine wakivalia nguo nyeusi. Na mazungumzo yao yatakua ni mazungumzo ya chini sana.

"Na watu watakua wakisema, tunausubiri mwili wa marehemu, huku michango midogo midogo ikiendeea kwenye daftari, na hiyo siku, hawatataja jina lako, cheo chako, ila pekee watakalo litumia ni jina la marehemu tu," Charlz said.

Many now speculate that Charlz may have had an unsettling premonition about his own impending fate, adding an eerie and poignant layer to his unexpected passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charming's friend, in an interview with Global Media, shared insights about their time spent together and conversations with the TikToker before his passing.

According to Charming's friend, he described Charlz as a genuinely good person who abstained from alcohol and carried himself with politeness and grace.

Social media reactions

yasmin@33 I send condolence to the family😭😭😭 RIP my tiktok friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

mammy bebz Mungu ailaze roho yake mahali pema peponi amini yarab.

CHERUU Poleni sana aswa mama na mandugu sake poleni sana waah ni uchungu kweli

Giana254 He was born 1999 so sad to loose such a young soul, rip dear.

khairatymustaphe6 Daah muda wote najua ni utani ni kiki iv kumbe kweli jaman nyie.

ADVERTISEMENT

rahma bby Pumzika kwa amni mwendo umeumaliz champion mungu akupunguzie adhabu ya kaburi mwanga akungazie wa milele tutakutan ten😭