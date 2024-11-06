The sports category has moved to a new website.

Forget about my past - TikToker Cindy Baibe's message after embracing Christ

Lynet Okumu

Just as the Good Shepherd left the 99 to seek the one lost sheep, Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Ray Michael travelled from Ghana to Kenya to help TikToker Cindy whose online antic had previously earned her a reputation for provocative and controversial content.

In a world where many young people often find themselves lost in the noise of social media, one pastor has set out on a mission to reclaim those who have been written off by society.

His goal? To guide them towards a renewed path through the act of baptism and a fresh start in faith.

Among those who embraced the pastor's mission is Cindy Baibe, who became widely recognised on TikTok a few years ago, after videos of her admitting she was engaging in adult work for Sh100 on TikTok went viral.

Despite the backlash, Cindy stood by her decisions, evolving gradually from controversial content to live sessions that followers began to appreciate.

In a powerful step towards change, Cindy has announced her new path in Christ, even changing her name to Cindy Reborn.

She shared a video on the platform of her baptism, where she accepted that her sins would be washed away, symbolising a fresh start. Cindy announced that she is now born again and pleaded with fans to forget her past.

During the baptism, Apostle Ray Michael asked Cindy, “Cindy, do you believe that Jesus died for your sins? Do you believe that Jesus resurrected from your sins? And do you believe that through this baptism, you become a new person? Your sins, according to the symbol of baptism, have been washed away, and you are no longer guilty. There is no turning back. With all your heart, do you believe?” Cindy responded confidently, “Yes, I believe with all my heart.”

The baptisms came few days after Apostle Ray Michael arrived in Kenya, where he was warmly received by several Kenyan TikTokers.

Unlike other visiting pastors who are often welcomed by church leaders, Ray was greeted by several TikTok influencers, a choice that sparked criticism from some.

Addressing the matter, Ray stated that he was grateful for the warm welcome from his social media friends and dismissed the critics, saying, “If they had an issue with it, they could have come to receive me themselves.”

His down-to-earth approach and his willingness to meet people where they are – often engaging with followers in live sessions filled with humour – have made him relatable.

His interactions with Cindy and Pamela, where he corrects their broken English with gentle humour, have endeared him to many, adding a personal touch to his ministry.

As Cindy begins her journey in Christ, her fans are watching closely, hoping that they will stay true to their new path and inspire others to seek transformation too.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
Forget about my past - TikToker Cindy Baibe's message after embracing Christ

