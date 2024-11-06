Forget about my past - TikToker Cindy Baibe's message after embracing Christ

Just as the Good Shepherd left the 99 to seek the one lost sheep, Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Ray Michael of Cedar Impact Miracle Church has travelled from Ghana to Kenya to help TikTokers whose online antics had previously earned them a reputation for provocative and controversial content.

His goal? To guide them towards a renewed path through the act of baptism and a fresh start in faith.

Among those who embraced the pastor's mission is Cindy Baibe, who became widely recognised on TikTok a few years ago, after videos of her admitting she was engaging in adult work for Sh100 on TikTok went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikToker Pamela, Ghanaian pastor Apostle Ray Michael and Cindy Reborn Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the backlash, Cindy stood by her decisions, evolving gradually from controversial content to live sessions that followers began to appreciate.

Cindy Baibe accepts Christ

In a powerful step towards change, Cindy has announced her new path in Christ, even changing her name to Cindy Reborn.

She shared a video on the platform of her baptism, where she accepted that her sins would be washed away, symbolising a fresh start. Cindy announced that she is now born again and pleaded with fans to forget her past.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the baptism, Apostle Ray Michael asked Cindy, “Cindy, do you believe that Jesus died for your sins? Do you believe that Jesus resurrected from your sins? And do you believe that through this baptism, you become a new person? Your sins, according to the symbol of baptism, have been washed away, and you are no longer guilty. There is no turning back. With all your heart, do you believe?” Cindy responded confidently, “Yes, I believe with all my heart.”

TikToker Cindy Baibe during her baptism by Apostle Ray Michael Pulse Live Kenya

Criticism Over Pastor’s Arrival and Unconventional Welcome

The baptisms came few days after Apostle Ray Michael arrived in Kenya, where he was warmly received by several Kenyan TikTokers.

Unlike other visiting pastors who are often welcomed by church leaders, Ray was greeted by several TikTok influencers, a choice that sparked criticism from some.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the matter, Ray stated that he was grateful for the warm welcome from his social media friends and dismissed the critics, saying, “If they had an issue with it, they could have come to receive me themselves.”

TikToker Cindy Baibe during her baptism by Apostle Ray Michael Pulse Live Kenya

His down-to-earth approach and his willingness to meet people where they are – often engaging with followers in live sessions filled with humour – have made him relatable.

His interactions with Cindy and Pamela, where he corrects their broken English with gentle humour, have endeared him to many, adding a personal touch to his ministry.

As Cindy begins her journey in Christ, her fans are watching closely, hoping that they will stay true to their new path and inspire others to seek transformation too.