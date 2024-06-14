The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Mama Jimmy finally meets her in-laws in the U.S [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Netizens Congratulate TikToker Baba Jimmy for narrowly escaping the Finance Bill by relocating his family to the U.S.

Isaiah Carrier aka Baba Jimmy and his wife Judith

Pastor and content creator Baba Jimmy has arrived in the United States with his family, sharing his happiness and gratitude with his followers.

Baba Jimmy announced that he and his wife had safely reached their destination and expressed his intention to keep posting about his family’s experiences in America.

In a video shared on TikTok, Baba Jimmy and his wife can be seen enjoying a stroll through the streets of America.

He expressed his gratitude for the prayers and support they received, noting that their journey went smoothly.

"We traveled and arrived safely. God did it. We prayed so much for the passport issue, and we got it at the right time.

We traveled safely, and we thank God. We also thank God for those who helped by praying for us; we appreciate it," Baba Jimmy said.

Throughout his message, Baba Jimmy's faith shines through. He reassures his followers that trusting in God brings safety and peace, regardless of the challenges faced.

Baba Jimmy addressed his followers directly, explaining why he plans to continue sharing updates about his family.

He mentioned that despite some people advising him to keep his life private, he believes in the importance of transparency and connection with his audience.

Baba Jimmy and Mama Jimmy Pulse Live Kenya

The man of God emphasised that his foundation is in God and that he trusts in divine protection.

He cited a Bible verse to underline his point: "The Bible says in Proverbs 29:25 that the fear of man bringeth a snare: but who puts his trust in the Lord shall be safe," he said.

Baba Jimmy made it clear that he would not let fear dictate his actions and that his faith gives him the confidence to share his journey.

Baba Jimmy also addressed the challenges they faced before their move. He shared that there were issues with obtaining visas for his children, but through prayer and perseverance, they overcame these obstacles.

His gratitude extended not only to God but also to those who supported them through their prayers.

The video of Baba Jimmy and his wife walking through American streets symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

They are excited about the opportunities and experiences that await them in their new home.

