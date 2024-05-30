Mama Jimmy to finally meet husband's 11 siblings in the U.S.

Kakamega-based preacher and TikToker Isaiah Carrier, popularly known as Baba Jimmy, has been making waves online thanks to his content fused with a deep acquired Luhya accent.

Baba Jimmy and his wife, Judith Carrier, also known as Mama Jimmy, alongside their two children, have captured the interest of Kenyans on TikTok, which has seen their page grow to 137K followers.

Their content mostly interests TikTokers, who also take part in the challenges they do.

Baba Jimmy moved to Kenya in 2012 with his 11 siblings and father, who came for missionary work.

He later met the love of his life through her brother, who was working for his father as a translator.

Besides translation, he also travelled with his brother-in-law to Uganda where they did missionary work.

Soon he fell in love with Judith and he did not hesitate to inform his parents that he had met a girl he had fallen in love with.

His parents later moved to the U.S., leaving him and his family behind, although he mentioned he would also relocate his family to the U.S.

Although he would love his family to relocate, he said he will also be coming back to Kenya to continue with the work he started.

Today, they have two children who are also popular on TikTok, Jimmy aged 5 and Cynthia aged 3.

Besides preaching, Baba Jimmy also records music and has a homemade studio where he records.

Baba Jimmy mentioned plans to move back to the U.S., and on Thursday, May 30, announced that his family had finally been granted visas and they would be travelling soon.

"Sasa tumepata ripoti, VISA ya Mama Jimmy imetoka sasa tutaenda America, kwa wale wanasema nipeleke Mama Jimmy U.S ndio iyo sasa tunakaribia," said Baba Jimmy.y

