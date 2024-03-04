The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Vanny receives Sh6M car gift from hubby, days after announcing divorce

Lynet Okumu

Brad flies from the U.S. to Kenya to gift his wife TikToker Vanny a Sh6M car for their 3rd anniversary, fans react

Kenyan TikToker Vanessa & her husband Brad ( Vanny&Brad Instagram )

Vanessa and her husband, Brad, have captured the hearts of many with their enduring love story, despite their significant 40-year age gap.

Popularly known as Vanny, vanessa recently addressed critics who labeled her husband as old, emphasising the strength of their bond.

On March 3, Brad, who resides in the US, flew to Kenya to surprise Vanny on their third wedding anniversary.

Kenyan TikToker Vanessa & her husband Brad ( Vanny&Brad Instagram ) Pulse Live Kenya

As a token of their enduring love, Brad gifted her a luxurious Lexus Rx 450h. The heartwarming moment was captured on video as Brad blindfolded Vanny and led her to the car, adorned with red ribbons.

Overwhelmed with joy, Vanny embraced Brad tightly before exploring her new gift, surrounded by red balloons.

On February 26, Vanny shocked her fans by announcing her separation from Brad. The announcement left many heartbroken, while others offered their support and well-wishes to Vanny during this challenging time.

Vanny clarified that the decision to part ways was mutual and respectful, citing differences as the reason for their separation.

However, just days after the announcement, the couple resurfaced with adorable pictures, revealing that the divorce announcement was merely a prank to generate hype for their third anniversary celebration.

Kenyan TikToker Vanessa & her husband Brad ( Vanny&Brad Instagram ) Pulse Live Kenya
Vanny and Brad exchanged vows in a lavish white wedding ceremony in February 2021, marking the beginning of their journey together.

Despite the age gap between them, the couple has demonstrated unwavering love and commitment to each other, captivating the attention of admirers around the world.

Vanny disclosed that upon falling for Brad, she engaged in a conversation with her parents regarding her desire to marry him.

Kenyan TikToker Vanessa & her husband Brad ( Vanny&Brad Instagram ) Pulse Live Kenya

Remarkably, her parents embraced her decision wholeheartedly and did not raise concerns about Brad's age.

At just 21 years old, Vanny boasts over 1 million followers on TikTok and frequently provides insights into their personal life via Instagram.

Despite occasional bumps along the way, their love remains steadfast, inspiring others to embrace love in all its forms.

Kenyan TikToker Vanessa & her husband Brad ( Vanny&Brad Instagram ) Pulse Live Kenya

Fans have congratulated Vanny for the milestone, with many of them wishing her the best life ahead.

