Top brass musician Kaydex riding high with new banger #JibiJibi

In fact, statistics indicate that an average of 13,000 new songs are released on different streaming platforms every month.

This is precisely what makes curation so important and on that note flamboyant Nigerian singer Kayode Michael Fayehun alias Kaydex has been disturbing the airwaves with his new banger dubbed #JibiJibi.

The new tune premiered on different streaming platform across the world on August 13, 2021 and already fans are jamming to the new release.

Singer Kaydexx Pulse Live Kenya

The banger come months after the success of Isabella, a song the Nigerian star featured Kenya’s finest Naiboi.

Just like any other club banger, #JebiJebi is undeniably what his African fans were anticipating for before he finally served it on his YouTube channel.

The 23-year-old singer has not only been pleasing ears with his impressive music but also turning heads with his lifestyle.

Unlike most artists, Kaydex has identified his target audience; and every now and then he makes sure that all his female fans feel appreciated and loved through his music!

Kaydexx is a darling to many Kenyans thanks to his music and fashion sense that have really catapulted him to greater heights as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.