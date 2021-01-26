Wasafi FM Presenter Omary Tambwe aka Lil Ommy is mourning the sudden demise of his big brother, Saleh Tambwe.

The Switch host shared the sad news via his Instagram page saying “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏 Pumzika kwa Amani kaka mkubwa, Asante kwa kila kitu, Balozi Saleh Tambwe 😭”.

Following the death announcement, celebrities' and fans took to the comment section to offer their heartfelt condolence to Ommy and his family.

Lil Ommy's brother Saleh Tambwe.

Ommy who works for the Diamond Platnumz's owned radio station is a certified On Air Personality, Content Creator, Host, Voice over artist, and Brand Influencer.

In 2019 he won the two major awards; the coveted Best Host award at the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) that were held on October 19th in New Jersey, USA and Best Media Personality at the Starqt Awards in South Africa (October 26th).

Also Read: Rayvanny, Lil Ommy and Mr Puaz win glamorous awards in South Africa

Condolence messages

gnakowarawara “Polee sanaa na familiaa kaka”

officialzuchu “pole kaka”

professorjaytz “Pole sana MVP🙏🙏”

johmakinitz “Pole sana Omary 🙏”

therealfidq “Inna lillah wainna ilaih raajiuun 🙏🏾 Pole kwa msiba kaka”

belle9tz “Pole my Brother”

mr_puaz “Poleni kaka”

Omary Tambwe aka Lil Ommy

hussein_karuki “POLE SANA OMMY”

anyikopr “So sorry kwa msiba Ommy. May he rest in peace ❤️ Peace and love to you and your family”

beatricendungu “So sorry🙏🙏”

rebeccastanleya “Poleni sana may he RIP”

jorstz “Pole sana Tambwe, may his soul rest in peace”

hidaya_james “Rest in peace, pole sana kaka”

wini_tz “Pole sanaa.... May his soul Rest in Paradise 🙏”

makopabadman “Pole sana Bro”

alen_donald “Pole sana mzee wangu💪🏽🙏🏼”

jonathanmanase255 “Polee sana @lilommy mungu akupe nguvu kipindi hiki kigumu”

official_imam_ahmed “Inna Lilahi wa Inna ilayhi raji'un pole Sana broo @lilommy”

sembojamohamedjumannewaziri “Nina majonzi makubwa😢😢😢Mwenyezi Mungu Amlaze Pema🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

diehard_murad “Innalilahi wainna ilayhi rajiooun..pole kaka”