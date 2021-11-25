Trevor Ombija joins Ramogi TV [Video]

Royal Media Services released a promotional video on Wednesday, November 24 in which Ombija was named as one of the faces of the new station.

"In the luo nation and Kenya as a whole, we mark a new dawn. From the Royal Media services we bring you the latest news through reporting from our journalists," the TV anchor stated.

Trevor joined the RMS family in 2018 from Nation Media Group where he was also a news anchor.

Other presenters that were unveiled include Sharon Ong'ao, Cleophas Oluoch, Joyce Oduor, George Bati, Lydia Okeo, Ochieng Emmanuel, Syprose Okinda and Jael Lieta.

Ramogi TV will add to RMS list of media stations like Citizen TV and Inooro TV.

The conglomerate run by SK Macharia also controls fourteen radio stations across the country.

The radio stations are Radio Citizen, Ramogi FM, Inooro FM, Musyi FM, Chamgei FM, Muuga FM, Egesa FM, Bahari FM, Mulembe FM, Wimwaro FM, Sulwe FM, Hot 96 and Vuuka FM.

The media landscape has been shifting over the years especially following the digital migration, increased access to the internet and digital platforms, and continued proliferation of mobile devices.