The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Fabian Simiyu

Yasin Cengiz's signature on TikTok is dancing while flaunting his pot belly.

Yasin Cengiz
Yasin Cengiz

In the early days of January 2023, a wave of sorrow swept across TikTok as unverified rumors circulated claiming the untimely demise of a fan-favourite Turkish dancer, Yasin Cengiz.

Recommended articles

Heartbroken fans and admirers flooded various online platforms with tributes and heartfelt messages, expressing their grief and paying homage to his exceptional talent and contribution to the world of dance.

The Turkish video creator, and TikToker, however, shared videos on his social media platforms despite reports circulating that he had passed away.

Yasin Cengiz
Yasin Cengiz Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: TikTok introduces new community guidelines & safety features

A sigh of relief washed over the community when Yasin Cengiz shared new videos, debunking the previous rumours of his demise.

However, it wasn't long before the unfounded speculations resurfaced, particularly following an earthquake in Turkey in February. The rumors have persisted since then.

On TikTok, some of his fans began sharing tribute videos once again in July, set them to sentimental songs.

What the fans didn't realise was that Yasin is alive and well, and has been active on his official social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yassin Cengiz dancing
Yassin Cengiz dancing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: African countries that dispatched rescue teams to Turkey after earthquake

Despite facing the unfortunate fate of being 'killed' for the second time by his well-meaning yet misinformed fans, Yasin chose to continue sharing his humorous videos without making any official statements regarding the false rumors.

The search trends have shown an increase in queries related to the alleged death of Turkish blogger Yasin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens are actively seeking information to determine whether Yasin Cengiz is truly deceased.

These trends have emerged due to the appearance of videos on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where some creators are still sharing the inaccuarate reports.

The videos have gained significant attention and have been picked up by TikTok's recommendation algorithm, resulting in thousands of people viewing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yasin Cengiz, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, gained recognition for his unique approach to sharing humorous dance clips.

Yasin Cengiz's journey to fame began when an enchanting video of him dancing to the infectious beats of 'Shtibidid Dom Dom Yes Yes' caught the attention of online viewers.

From that moment, his life took an exciting turn as he embarked on a global adventure, collaborating with diverse influencers while showcasing his signature dance step.

With an infectious spirit and an adventurous soul, he captivates audiences by collaborating with strangers he encounters during his travels.

ADVERTISEMENT

DETAILS: Get ready for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

As of July 14, 2023, Yasin has amassed an impressive following on TikTok, with 14.2 million followers.

Additionally, his entertaining content has garnered an astounding 175.9 million likes.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

King Kaka breaks stereotypes in 'Beshte Yangu' & 7 other new tunes this week

King Kaka breaks stereotypes in 'Beshte Yangu' & 7 other new tunes this week

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne at a stalemate over gender reveal party

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne at a stalemate over gender reveal party

Zuchu recalls horrific encounter with Instagram hackers

Zuchu recalls horrific encounter with Instagram hackers

‘Take me with you to Tanzania,’ Spice asks Diamond at cozy hangout

‘Take me with you to Tanzania,’ Spice asks Diamond at cozy hangout

I'll forever be in her life - Kanyari explains relationship with baby mama Betty Bayo

I'll forever be in her life - Kanyari explains relationship with baby mama Betty Bayo

Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Georgina Njenga back on the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Georgina Njenga back on the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua