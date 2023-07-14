Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Heartbroken fans and admirers flooded various online platforms with tributes and heartfelt messages, expressing their grief and paying homage to his exceptional talent and contribution to the world of dance.

The Turkish video creator, and TikToker, however, shared videos on his social media platforms despite reports circulating that he had passed away.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

A sigh of relief washed over the community when Yasin Cengiz shared new videos, debunking the previous rumours of his demise.

However, it wasn't long before the unfounded speculations resurfaced, particularly following an earthquake in Turkey in February. The rumors have persisted since then.

On TikTok, some of his fans began sharing tribute videos once again in July, set them to sentimental songs.

What the fans didn't realise was that Yasin is alive and well, and has been active on his official social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite facing the unfortunate fate of being 'killed' for the second time by his well-meaning yet misinformed fans, Yasin chose to continue sharing his humorous videos without making any official statements regarding the false rumors.

What are people searching about Yasin Cengiz?

The search trends have shown an increase in queries related to the alleged death of Turkish blogger Yasin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens are actively seeking information to determine whether Yasin Cengiz is truly deceased.

These trends have emerged due to the appearance of videos on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where some creators are still sharing the inaccuarate reports.

The videos have gained significant attention and have been picked up by TikTok's recommendation algorithm, resulting in thousands of people viewing them.

Who is Yasin Cengiz on TikTok?

ADVERTISEMENT

Yasin Cengiz, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, gained recognition for his unique approach to sharing humorous dance clips.

Yasin Cengiz's journey to fame began when an enchanting video of him dancing to the infectious beats of 'Shtibidid Dom Dom Yes Yes' caught the attention of online viewers.

From that moment, his life took an exciting turn as he embarked on a global adventure, collaborating with diverse influencers while showcasing his signature dance step.

With an infectious spirit and an adventurous soul, he captivates audiences by collaborating with strangers he encounters during his travels.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of July 14, 2023, Yasin has amassed an impressive following on TikTok, with 14.2 million followers.

Additionally, his entertaining content has garnered an astounding 175.9 million likes.

Yassin Cengiz's funny clips

ADVERTISEMENT