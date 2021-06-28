Diamond steals the show at BET Awards red-carpet with Maasai Attire (Photos)

Chibu Dangote showed up for the BET Red-carpet donned in a Maaasi Attire that directed all the attention on him and people could not stop asking for photos and selfies.

Many who showed up at the awards were rocking designer clothes and suits but Dangote opted for a classic African attire to represent his Swahili Nation and indeed it was stunning.

Diamond Platnumz at BET Awards 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

Whether on the red carpet or out and about, celebrities always put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion and looking good. Most celebrities are now investing in stylists to help them put together a perfect look for the red carpet.

The BET Awards Gala was full of A-List artistes from across the world; there were those who dressed to kill, others showed up in skimpy clothes while some did not bother to put in the effort for the red-carpet appearance.

The 2021 BET Awards went down on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with actress Taraji P Henson as the Host.

Photos

The awards honor Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports in 21 categories.

At the Awards, Female rapper Megan Thee Stallion dominated the Awards gala by taking home the award for; Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for "WAP," her duet with Cardi B; and a Viewer's Choice Award for "Savage (Remix)," her 2020 track with Beyoncé.