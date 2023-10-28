UhondoMtaani: Bernice reveals ties with Samidoh, Cebbie Koks clears divorce rumours & other stories

Bernice began by sharing her journey to the U.S., explaining that she moved to the country in November 2018 with her four children after experiencing marital difficulties with her husband.

She emphasised that her husband supported her decision, as it was deemed in the best interest of their children.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The separation affected her children, who were accustomed to seeing their parents together. It was a significant adjustment for them.

Addressing rumors about her romantic involvement with Samidoh, Bernice firmly stated that they are family and not romantically linked.

She stressed her aversion to dating married men and maintained that it is taboo for her to date family members, including Samidoh.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bernice also expressed her belief that people too readily assume romantic involvement when they see a man and a woman together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forgive her - Netizens rally behind Jerida Andayi's daughter after choosing dad over mum

Radio Citizen presenter Jerida Andayi is winning hearts and gaining popularity thanks to the delightful content she creates with her family.

A mother of four, Jerida, along with her daughters Neema and Norah, is captivating the online world with their spontaneous and charming videos.

Neema, in particular, has become a sensation, thanks to her charisma and unfiltered honesty. Recently, her candour got her into a little 'trouble' with her mom when she was asked about her favourite parent.

Radio Citizen Presenter Jerida Andayi Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Neema didn't hesitate to express her preference, "My favourite parent is dad because mom gets angry at me a lot and talks to me badly," Neema confessed to her sister Norah after a church service.

Despite Norah's attempts to defend her mom, Neema stood by her choice. Jerida Andayi, though perhaps disappointed, didn't hide her reaction.

It was a moment of pure honesty that stirred laughter and understanding among netizens.

Cebbie Koks celebrates husband Steve Ogolla on his birthday

Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla have been at the center of divorce rumours, but recent gestures of love and unity indicate their marriage is far from over.

ADVERTISEMENT

As their first wedding anniversary approaches, the couple seems stronger and more in love than ever.

Pulse Live Kenya

On October 22, Cebbie, the younger sister to singer Akothee, took to social media to celebrate her husband's birthday. Her heartfelt message expressed love, joy, and blessings for Steve Ogolla, dispelling the divorce rumors.

"On this special day, I extend my heartfelt wishes for you to experience joy, Peace, and success in all that you do. May this new year of your life be filled with countless blessings and opportunities for growth," she wrote.

Steve responded with appreciation, addressing her as Jewel, showcasing their affection for each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank you, Jewel. More grace and blessings to you," Steve responded.

Steve Ogolla and his wife Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

Fans also joined in to wish the lawyer a happy birthday, further solidifying their support for the couple

Janet Mbugua & Eddie Ndichu share a special dinner to celebrate Huru's birthday

Media personality Janet Mbugua and tech entrepreneur Eddie Ndichu recently shared a heartwarming family moment as they celebrated their firstborn child, Huru, turning eight.

ADVERTISEMENT

To mark Huru's eighth birthday, Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu decided to treat their son to a memorable dinner at an upscale restaurant.

The parents were not alone in their celebration; they were accompanied by their youngest son, Mali, as they all shared a special family moment.

Janet Mbugua and Eddie Ndichu mark Huru's eighth birthday in private family celebration Pulse Live Kenya

As they gathered around the table, the family wore beaming smiles and engaged in lively conversation.

While Huru played with a toy, the restaurant's staff pleasantly surprised the young birthday celebrant with a slice of cake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janet Mbugua took to social media to share their family celebration and express her emotions on the occasion.

Janet Mbugua poses for photo Pulse Live Kenya

She posted a video of her, Eddie, and their children walking into the restaurant together. Her message.

Kamusinga School principal excites netizens with 'miondoko' moves alongside students [Video]

Principal Paul Weloba of Friends School Kamusinga recently showcased how good his dance moves are capturing the hearts of netizens during a school event.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video that circulated on social media, Weloba enthusiastically joined the students on stage, swaying to the beats of the popular Gengetone track 'Miondoko.'

Donned in the school's uniform—a crisp white short-sleeved shirt adorned with the institution's emblem, paired with smart black trousers and a tie—the principal effortlessly transitioned through various dance routines, displaying his remarkable camaraderie with the students.

Kamusinga Principal showing off dance moves Pulse Live Kenya

Expressing their awe at the principal's swift integration into the school community, given his recent arrival at the institution in January, online users highlighted the importance of such interactions in alleviating the academic stress faced by the Form Four students

Real reason Rashid & Lulu Hassan haven't quit Citizen TV job despite success in production

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 23, Kenyan television enthusiasts were treated to the exciting premiere of 'Zari,' a captivating Telenovela series on Maisha Magic Plus.

This premiere closely followed the debut of another highly anticipated Telenovela, 'Kasiri,' on the same channel.

These engaging series are the creative brainchildren of the accomplished media personalities and esteemed Kiswahili news anchors at Citizen TV, Lulu Hassan, and Rashid Abdalla.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite their impressive success as producers, Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla continue to hold their positions as news anchors at Citizen TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

This raises the question of why they choose to remain employed in journalism when they have successfully created numerous job opportunities for actors and crew members across East Africa.

Lulu Hassan, who has dedicated over five years of her career to Citizen TV, provided some insight into this dual role during the premiere of 'Zari,' a show featuring popular actors Sarah Hassan and Brenda Wairimu in lead roles.

Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised that it's not as simple as choosing between their roles in news and production. For Lulu and Rashid, both avenues are essential aspects of their careers.

Hawawezi leta Haiti? Samidoh's response to Haiti deployment proposal

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent social media exchange, popular Luo Benga singer Prince Indah made a suggestion to his friend Samidoh.

He proposed that the sensational Mugithi singer should be considered among the 1,000 police officers slated for deployment to the troubled Caribbean nation of Haiti.

Pulse Live Kenya

The suggestion quickly gained attention as fans chimed in and gave their opinions.

In his Facebook post on October 24, Prince Indah shared a picture of Samidoh in full police uniform and playfully questioned whether the singer should join Kenya's mission to assist Haiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ama Samidoh aende tu Haiti?" Indah quetsioned.

Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh's response to this lighthearted proposition added to the humor. He threw in a witty response suggesting that they cannot bring Haiti.