President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony led Kenyans in mourning Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai who succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday.

In his message of comfort, the President described the departed County leader as a devoted public servant who was deeply committed to the progress and wellbeing of Kericho community in particular, and all Kenyans in general.

The Head of State recalled the period when Ms Kikwai served as the Managing Director of Kenya Investments Authority (KENVEST) saying she highly promoted Kenya as an attractive destination for foreign and local investment.

“Susan was a great public servant. While working for the National Government, she was instrumental in attracting various domestic, regional and international investments," the President eulogised the second term Deputy Governor.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to grant comfort and fortitude to the family of Ms Kikwai and residents of Kericho at this difficult time of mourning.

On the other hand, DP Ruto eulogized the late Ms Kikwai as a humble and firm leader who inspired and elevated the presence and voices of women in our politics.

“Our country has yet again lost a progressive and consummate leader. Her Excellency Susan Kikwai — the Deputy Governor for Kericho County — was a humble yet bold and firm leader who inspired and elevated the presence and voices of women in our politics.

She was a distinguished servant leader who transformed the lives of many people. We celebrate her accomplishments and the rich legacy that she leaves behind.

The Kikwai family, the loved ones and the people of Kericho County are in our prayers during this painful time. Rest In Peace, Madam Susan"

Kericho County Governor Paul Chepkwony called upon Kericho people to mourn his deputy with dignity.

“Paul Chepkwony, Governor, Kericho County: I feel deeply saddened to have lost my deputy governor. She was responding well to treatment only to lose the battle this morning. Let us mourn our deputy with dignity, may her soul rest in peace” said Governor Paul Chepkwony.