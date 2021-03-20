Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai has succumbed to Covid-19 at Siloam Hospital.

Reports indicate that Kikwai passed on after battling the deadly virus in hospital for 5 days.

“She was discharged on Thursday but last night (Friday night), her condition deteriorated and she was rushed back to the hospital. She succumbed on Saturday at around 9.30am,” a family member said.

Soy Member of Parlimement Caleb Kositany mourned the DG with a message that reads; “On my own behalf and that of the great people of Soy, we say sorry to the Kikwai family and Kericho county as a whole. May her soul Rest In Peace”.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparaya also send in his condolence message saying;

“I have learnt with sadness the death of Kericho Deputy Governor H.E Susan Kikwai.

She was humble, hardworking & visionary leader whose contribution has transformed Kericho County.

I pray to God to grant her family fortitude, comfort & strength to bear her loss.

On behalf of the people of @County037, my family and on my own behalf, I convey my sympathies and condolences to her family, friends and people of

@kerichocountygv May her soul rest in peace”.