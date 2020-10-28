Comedian Cum Nacada Director Vincent Mwasia aka Chipukeezy is currently recuperating at home, days after being discharged from Hospital.

In an update given by his brother and social media manager Duke Mike, the funnyman is responding well to treatment and he is expected to bounce back soon.

He went ahead to appreciate everyone who had reached out, to check on his brother who was hospitalized on October 20, 2020.

Chipukeezy

Thank You

“We greatly appreciate for your concerns in regards to my brother’s condition.

Thank you for your prayers and messages. I am glad to inform you he’s doing well and he’s currently recuperating at home and he’ll be back soonest and stronger” reads the update given by Chipukeezy’s brother Duke Mike.

The update promoted a section of his 1.4 million followers to flock the comment section, with Well-wishes messages to the comedian.

On October, 20th, Chipukeezy put up a photo showing him in an Hospital bed with a caption that says “Man down! Get well soonest kasee! 🤒”. However, it not yet clear whats ailing the former Churchill show comedian.

Chipukeezy

