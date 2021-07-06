US based Kenyan DJ Shinski proposes to longtime girlfriend DJ Mochi (Photos)

The two lovebirds who are both based in the US, took their relationship to the next level during a Boat Party that they were 'mixing' at over the weekend.

An excited Mochi shared the good news, stating that she is happy to be spending the rest of her life with someone she loves and adores so much.

Mochi also expressed her gratitude towards all their friends who turned up to witness the proposal.

“I can't believe a lot of you got to witness this beautiful proposal. Wow, you outdid yourself FINEYONCE!!! Too much raw emotions but I'm at peace knowing that I'll be doing this thing called life with my best friend @djshinski

It's even special at the right time. GOD'S TIME. Thank you all for your kind words. You're a family to us and we truly appreciate you all” shared DJ Mochi.

US based Kenyan DJ Shinski proposes to his longtime girlfriend DJ Mochi (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, a thankful DJ Shinski also put up photos captured from the surprise proposal, saying he is happy to have found someone to spend the rest of my life with.

“She said yes!! 💍

Thank you all for the well wishes and congratulations messages. I'm so happy to have found someone to spend the rest of my life with @mochibaybee” wrote DJ Shinski.

Reactions from Fans

namelesskenya “Yoooooooooo!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥CONGRATS!! Perfecto 👌🏾👌🏾😊”

pierramakenaofficial “Congratulations my people 😍😍😍”

shaddykahenge “Aaaahhhhh ishaHappen 👏 Nyasaye ogwedhu saidi!”