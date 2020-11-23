US based Kenyan Gospel Singer Benson Ongachi aka Benachi and his wife Joan are looking forward to welcoming baby number two into their family.

The Mwanake hit-maker went public with the news over the weekend via a series of social media posts that show the singer holding his wife’s bulging tummy.

A caption on one of his posts reads: “The fruit of my labor 😂❤️❤️ @mrsbenachi baby number 2”.

Gospel singer Benachi & wife Joan expecting Baby number 2 (Photos)

On the other hand, an excited Ms Joan also shared a short video while walking on the streets accompanied with a caption that says: “Mommy of two ❣️ Olivia has a sibling coming ..... guess the gender pink or blue 💖💙”.

The announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from their Insta-family, many wishing them well as they look forward to the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Benachi moved to the US with his wife a few years ago and in 2019, they were blessed with a baby girl named Olivia Benachi.

Wedding

The Awarding winning singer, famed for the song 'Mwanake' featuring the late Kaberere, exchanged vows with his wife in a wedding that was attended by close friends and relatives back in 2016.

The wedding was held in the U.S, where the singer had relocated to, to be with his wife.

New Mansion

In October this year, Benachi managed to acquired a new mansion for his family in the US. He shared photo of his new house, reminiscing on the old days when he used to be in homeless in Nairobi.

“God is good! , I once slept outside when I was homeless nikisumbuka Nairobi, Just bought a brand new house for my family. A blessing from God! All the honor and Glory goes to him” announced Benachi.

