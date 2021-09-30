Excited about the birth of their child, both Mrs A and her American celebrity fiancé - Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi - posted a photo of their newborn to their followers.

Vanessa also shared a photo of what seemed to have been her unpacked hospital bag with one baby-blue outfit which we presume was baby Seven's first outfit.

The outfit along with a baby's blanket were branded - the blanket was embroidered with baby Seven's full name while the outfit was unmistakably Givenchy Paris.

A quick check on the price of the outfit indicated that it could have costed at least Sh28,800.

Smooth Pregnancy for Vanessa Mdee

In an interview with People Magazine, the couple revealed that they were going to have a son.

Mdee also disclosed that she had experienced a fairly easy pregnancy with the major discomfort having been toward the final days of the pregnancy.

"He’s been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms.

"Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all, we’ve been super blessed,"

Pulse Live Kenya