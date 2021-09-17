On Friday, the two love birds shared photos captured form the occasion, thanking their close friends and family for making the shower a success.

“Baby shower vibesssss ✨✨✨✨🤍🤍 #BabyButtascotch” shared Rotimi.

Vanessa wrote; “Baby Shower vibes 🧸”.

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

On September 7, 2021, Ms Mdee and her fiancé Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi excited their fans across the world after announcing that they are expecting their first child together.

The news of Ms Mdee’s pregnancy was received with lots of positive vibrations from their Instagram In-laws, many gushing over her baby bump with lovely comments.

“The greatest gift of all, THANKYOU JESUS for choosing us - it is a true true honor. We are overjoyed.

Isaiah 55:2 - All your children shall be taught by the LORD, and great shall be the peace of your children 🤍”

“Baby Butta 🍯.. SANTE BABA MUNGU WETU 🙏🏽” wrote Vanessa Mdee.

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Rotimi wrote; "My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us. I pray our son has your glow Your heart, Your mind, and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything I have! 🕊" .

Vanessa and Rotimi got engaged back in December 2020. The couple started, dating in October 2019.

Photos from Vanesaa Mdee’s Baby shower

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdeee & Rotimi holds Exquisite Baby shower days announcing Pregnancy (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya