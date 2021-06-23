Vera Sidika finally responds to claims of aborting Ex-Boyfriend’s Baby (Screenshot)

In a Q&A session with her fans, Ms Sidika sought to clarify that the allegations are untrue, as she has never been pregnant before.

Adding that she was always on contraceptives whenever in a serious relationship, hence why she never been pregnant.

A pregnant Sidika went on to explain that she is always obsessed with babies and would never get pregnant just to abort.

Untrue

“Yes, the first time in my life to ever get pregnant. I have heard rumours that an ex said I aborted.

This is not true. I am obsessed with babies. I love kids so much. I love kids so much. I would never get pregnant just to abort. When single, I take precautions. When in a serious relationship, I am always on contraceptives to avoid getting pregnant coz I never was ready” said Vera Sidika.

Otile Brown's Allegations

In 2018, Singer Otile Brown dropped a song dubbed Niacheni, divulging unknown details about what transpired in his relationship with a lady believed to be Vera.

“Maneno yatanichoma Moyo wangu ila Hayawezi kinuzui. Ungeshanitoa roho neon lako lingekuwa sheria. Tena nidhairi nidhairi unanichukia. Japo sijui ni kwa nini mana sababu zangu zakuondoka unazijua, Tena Nizamsingi. Tatizo hisia zangu haziheshimiwi, Mam Nakujuwaa” says part of the Lyrics.

At the 45th second in the song, Otile talks about abortion, saying don’t pretend you don’t know what happen, when you aborted my Baby.

“Usijifanye eti hujui, Tatizo mimba yangu ulioitoa, Mimi niacheni msione nipo kimya mwenzangu nina mengi. Wacha nilie na moyo wangu maneno maneno mimi sipendi. I will do better” sings Otile.

The allegations are what made Vera Sidika to respond stating that she has never aborted in all her relationships.

Hiding Pregnacy

In a separate post, Sidika sought to clarify why she used to hide her pregnancy.

“I just didn’t want to ruin the surprise. If I told you all, then there would be no special pregnancy reveal. It would just be a Juakali announcement or if someone just took a random pic of me and leaked, there would be no surprise” said Vera.