Vera Sidika pours her heart out to Bae Mauzo, hours after revealing she is Pregnant

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Sidika mentioned that ever since they found that they are going to be parents, her man doesn’t allow her to touch anything in the house. She is treated like an egg.

He cooks, rub her feet, does massage, make sure she eats fruits daily and feeds her by force.

“Bae is the most amazing human ever. And even more now, ever since we found out we will soon be having out bundle of joy.

Even my smooth preggo journey, he’s gone beyond to treat me like an egg. I don’t touch anything. He makes sure I eat fruits daily. Even though ain’t a fun.

He feeds me by fire by force. Cooks for me, rubs my feet. Sometimes, I would wake up at 4am and mention I’m having slight back pain, BAE would get up 4am, massage my Back until I’m fine” said Vera in part.

Sidika went on to reveal that she has been through the worst in her past relationships, but glad God brought Mauzo in her life. Confessing how she is in love with him (Mauzo).

“God truly showed out when he brought you into my life. I have been through the worst in relationships. Very worst. Some which you all never knew. But, that did not stop me from falling in love again. Over and over even after messy/Nasty Breaks ups. I Love you @BrownMauzo254 and will never stop loving you, can’t wait to be a mom. Been obsessed with my ultrasound scan videos watching out little one playing, twisting, turning so real” wrote Vera.

Gender

In a separate post, Vera told her Instagram In-laws that she is yet to find out the gender of the little one she is carrying.

“We don’t know the gender yet. Oh my! Been wanting to know the gender since the day I tested positive. Weeeh.

Ultrasound scan in a few days. I need to start planning for the for the gender in Nairobi. You all can share ideas, locations, best event planners, since you are all my in laws are now happy and satisfied” shared vera.

She also said that she will be staying in Nairobi till the end of the year, with a few trips to Mombasa to check on her businesses.

The Announcement

On Wednesday, Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo made it public that they are expecting their first child together.

"We are pregnant and we couldn’t be more excited! 🥰💃🏻 We decided it was time to add an entertainer to our lil family!

We’ve waited for sometime, to share our lovely news. We are so excited for this bundle of joy to come into our life and to experience a love far beyond all measures. We are thankful that the Lord chose us to be this baby's parents! @brownmauzo254 🥺🥰❤️looks like we’ll be shopping for some tiny, little shoes soon 🥰

We will know the gender in Afew days God willing 💃🏻Then plan for the gender reveal party in Nairobi 🎊' shared Vera Sidika.

Ms Sidika’s announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.

Many couldn't help it but gush over the socialite on how lovely pregnancy looks on her.

Marriage