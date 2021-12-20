RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vera reveals her firstborn's face for the first time [Photo & Video]

Many Kenyans were curious to see the face of Princess Asia given that Vera Sidika had gone through skin lightening procedures.

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia
Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia

Celebrity businesswoman Vera Sidika has revealed her firstborn’s face to the world for the first time.

In a post on her Instagram account, Vera introduced Princess Asia Brown by sharing a photo with the caption “God has given His piece of heaven to us. Meet Asia Brown”.

The businesswoman also released a video of how the photo shoot went down.

Many Kenyans were curious to see the face of Princess Asia given that her mother had gone through skin lightening procedures.

Snatched body

The socialite welcomed her firstborn more than one month ago but you can barely tell that she was even pregnant in the first place.

Sharing photos of herself on IG, Ms Sidika confessed that she loves her new body and even yearns to be slimmer as days go by.

“CS mom & proud. It’s been 1 month of the most beautiful experience ever!!! Thank you @princess_asiabrown for choosing me to me be your mom. 🤱🏽🥺you gave me this glow! ✨ You’re the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen hands down 🙌 God bless you my baby. 🙏

“Asia’s mom @princess_asiabrown 🤱🏽 1 month postpartum CS,” shared Vera Sidika.

Breastfeeding

On November 3rd, the Beautypreneur said that she can still breastfeed despite undergoing breast surgery (boob job) a few years back.

Sidika made it clear that while going for the breast implants she picked an option that can allow her to breastfeed in future.

“Wale wa; what will her baby feed on since she got her boob surgery done. She can’t breastfeed Blah! Blah!

“You have seen some very healthy nutritious milk coming out of my boobs. Hope y’all; learnt something. So yes I had a breast surgery and I can healthily breastfeed,” said Ms Sidika.





