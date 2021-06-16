Socialite Vera Sidika announces Pregnancy in a unique way (Video)

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Ms Sidika took to Instagram to share the good news with her over 2 million followers, stating that she is excited to be carrying a little one inside her.

“6.06.2021 ...An adventure is about to begin...

I love you so much my Husband @brownmauzo254 💍❤️” shared Vera Sidika.

Video

Also Read: Vera Sidika responds after being told she settled for less by marrying Brown Mauzo

Ms Sidika’s announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers.

Many couldn't help it but gush over the socialite on how lovely pregnancy looks on her.

Marriage

In April, Vera disclosed that she got married to Mauzo on 12th October 2020 and they will do a white wedding when time is right.

You and Brown Mauzo are marrying soon?

“We already got married 12th October 2020 just not done the wedding ceremony” said Vera.

Another fans asked; “Hio Shikwekwe hukua jina lako, Naipenda?

She replied “Lmaooo! Not my real name Kenyans walinibandika. Mine are Vera Sidika Mungasia".

Video

Vera Sidika with her Bae Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

Settling for Less

In March, the Businesswoman was also tasked to defend herself after being told she “settled for less” by marrying musician Brown Mauzo.

She said money has never been a determinant for her relationships, because in the past she dated millionaires and billionaires and things were not rosy as people think.

Vera was proposed to by her boyfriend Brown Mauzo on September 24th, 2020 and she said YES.

"Sweethearts, your girl got engaged on 24th September 🥰❤️ it was the Best pre-birthday gift ever!!! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it 😩 and just like that, like a dream ...I’m engaged! To the most amazing human ever! Saying YES to you was the easiest because we became 1 from day 1 & I pray for forever. May God lead us on 🙏

It’s my birthday today but lets celebrate BOTH! 🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME🎉 Nails; @vsspa001” shared Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

Brown Mauzo with Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya