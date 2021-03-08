Businesswoman Vera Sidika has quashed reports that she “settled for less” by marrying musician Brown Mauzo.

In a Q&A session with her fans, Ms Sidika sought to clarify that money has never been a determinant for her relationships, because in the past she dated millionaires and billionaires and things were not rosy as people think.

She added that she wasn’t ready to trade her freedom, happiness and peace of mind for money in the name of marrying a billionaire.

Vera Sidika with her Bae Brown Mauzo

“Sis why do you settle for less in relationships? Asked a fan.

She responded;

“I have never settled for less because I have been content and genuinely happy in my relationships. What is settling for less to you? A man that’s not rich? Is a Good Relationship measured by how Rich your man is? Because I have dated millionaires, Billionaires etc., U name it. So been there done that. I know how that world looks like and said I would never want to do that to myself"

"My freedom and happiness comes first, is it life when all your man can offer is material things? And track all your moves, ask you to delete social media, disconnect you from friends and control your life? Emotionally unavailable, only think money solves everything, disrespect you, you because they feel like they are too busy for you, all that life apana. The only small happiness you get is going shopping but once you get home you just stare at those items and still lonely as Fu*k! Imagine being in a relationship bit feeling so single! In fact, single people enjoy because they go on dates, this is misery”

Also Read: Vera Sidika spills the beans on why she dumped her Tanzanian Dr. Boyfriend Jimmy Chansa

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika's posts

Another fan also asked a similar question; “I Used to think due to your Influence you would get married to a very rich personality, why Mauzo?

Vera said; “Am getting married because of Money as Gold Digger or because I’m happy and in love? Coz if I wanted to get married to Billionaires I would/ I have heard so many offers of such from them. Marriage, want me to have Babies for them etc. Bits its trading your freedom, happiness, peace of mind for money.

Oh! And what if his money ain’t legit, a few months down the line he’s bankrupt and money was all Loans and everything Taken away? Would U still stay? Would you be there for him through tough times and eat Githeri with your former Rich ugly husband”

Also Read: Vera Sidika speaks out over allegations that she fell on stage while entraining guests