ADVERTISEMENT
Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Lynet Okumu

Nelly Oaks and Akothee broke up in June 2022

Akothee's first born daughter, Vesha Okello & Nelly Oaks
Akothee's first born daughter, Vesha Okello & Nelly Oaks

Akothee's daughters, Vesha Okello and Rue Baby, recently threw a lavish birthday party that left netizens buzzing with excitement.

The highlight of the celebration was the presence of Nelly Oaks, Akothee's former partner.

Both Vesha and Rue Baby shared snippets of the event, showcasing the joyous moments they shared with their loved ones.

Vesha Okello
Vesha Okello Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Akothee's firstborn daughter spends millions on new car

With delectable food, refreshing drinks, and captivating music that had everyone on their feet, the birthday party was nothing short of spectacular

The event, organized by her sister Rue Baby, was a delightful surprise that left Vesha beaming with joy.

A notable presence at Vesha's birthday party was Nelly Oaks, Akothee's former partner. Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see him in attendance, and his presence added an extra layer of warmth and togetherness to the celebration.

Vesha Okello
Vesha Okello Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I love him to Death- Akothee Confesses her love for Nelly Oaks, lectures critics

Vesha's fans could not hide both the joy and surprise they felt after seeing them bonding with their mum's ex boyfriend.

"I had a blast last night Rue Baby, thank you for organizing the best surprise birthday party ever... Nelly oaks thank you for the amazing hospitality," Vesha wrote on Instagram

Here some of the comments from her post

tbaby721 Aaaaaa,! No wonder this family is blessed,they don't keep grudges. i see Nelly there

marrionwanzala My eyes are confused. ni ule kweli ame

annieb4147 Is that nelly. Happy birthday princess

dorischico352 It is the Nelly for me. Anyway happy birthday girl

Vesha Okello
Vesha Okello Pulse Live Kenya
Akothee, never one to miss an opportunity to express her love for her children, took to social media to extend her heartfelt birthday wishes to Vesha Okello.

She commended the maturity displayed by the family, acknowledging Nelly Oaks' presence and expressing admiration for their harmonious coexistence

Vesha Okello
Vesha Okello Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee also sent her warm regards to Nelly Oaks and requested he be present at her birthday party in the course of the year.

"Happy birthday girl. Salimia Nelly, mwambie hata mimi birthday yangu inakuya next akikosa nitalia," Akothee wrote.

Akothee and Nelly Oaks were romantically involved for a period of six months until June 2022 when the singer made an announcement, expressing her decision to prioritize self-improvement and personal growth over being in a relationship.

Akothee and Nelly Oaks
Akothee and Nelly Oaks Akothee and Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

During that time, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers made it clear that her main focus was on promoting her launched book and album, and she did not seek any commitments or obligations in terms of romantic partnerships.

