Akothee's daughter Rue Baby splashes millions on new car [Video]

Rue Baby on her Instagram page celebrated the big step saying it was the first milestone she was making as an adult.

“My first adult milestone! Seriously can't believe she's mine!! Merry Christmas to me 🥰🥰We look good together,” she noted.

The new acquisition left friends and family happy for the actress who received tens of congratulatory messages.

Akothee's daughter Rue Baby purchases new car Pulse Live Kenya

Rue Baby’s mother Akothee was the first to send in her congratulations saying her entire family was making great strides in their lives.

“Weee Okey so everyone in this house is on wheels 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Congratulations my Queen aaah,” Akothee said.

Her sister Vesha Okello also shared her joy in her sister’s achievement saying “Congratulations love, new baby in town 😍😍.”

Akothee's daughters have made great steps over the past couple of months.

In July 2022, Vesha Okello gifted herself a second car to celebrate her birthday which is in June. The move by Vesha who is Akothee’s eldest daughter received applause from her mother who lauded her children for not depending on their parents.

"See this my firstborn. This idiot can keep secrets! Vesha Awuor Okello you keep surprising me. Well, this is the second car she is buying for herself, I first bought her a car when she turned 18 and our agreement was she will never ask me for fuel nor insurance nor maintenance," Akothee said.