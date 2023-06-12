The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran KBC journalist Nyongesa Ongalo dies

Amos Robi

Nyongesa was voice behind 'Ulimwengu wa Michezo' which aired on VOK before it was renamed KBC

The late Fred Ongalo Nyongesa
The late Fred Ongalo Nyongesa

The media fraternity in Kenya is in mourning following the demise of Fred Nyongesa Ongalo, a former KBC journalist who dedicated 31 years of his career to media service.

The sad news was officially announced by his younger brother, Otuma Ongalo, who is a former journalist at the Standard Group.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Otuma Ongalo announced his brother's death saying his brother had a passion for sports.

"On behalf of the entire Ongalo family, I regret to inform you about the passing of my elder brother, Fred Nyongesa Ongalo. He was an accomplished journalist during the Voice of Kenya/KBC era and had a particular passion for sports journalism. I will provide a more comprehensive tribute to him at a later time," read the announcement.

Throughout his career, he exemplified dedication, professionalism, and polished reporting, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals.

Details regarding the cause of his sudden passing have yet to be revealed, as the family has chosen not to disclose the information to the media at this time.

Fred Ongalo Nyongesa
Fred Ongalo Nyongesa Fred Ongalo Nyongesa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Former KBC journalist Laban Karani dies

However, the news of his death has reverberated throughout the journalism community, eliciting profound grief and remembrance from colleagues, family members, friends, and those whom he had mentored in the industry.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, a close friend and neighbour of the late Nyongesa, expressed his sorrow and admiration for the esteemed journalist. He mourned the late journalist saying he supported many of his projects in the county

"Saddened to learn of the demise of Fred Nyongesa Ongalo, a renowned journalist who dedicated 31 years to KBC Radio. He will be remembered for his beloved program, 'Viumbe Vyenye Uhai,' which resonated with many.

"Fred was not only a neighbor and personal friend but also supported the tournaments I sponsored during my time as District Officer (DO). He was a dedicated, hardworking, and polished journalist whose illustrious career has left an indelible mark on many lives," he stated.

Fred Nyongesa Ongalo in his early days
Fred Nyongesa Ongalo in his early days Fred Nyongesa Ongalo in his early days Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How KBC became most watched station after Citizen TV in 2022

Anthony Nyongesa, Ongalo's nephew, paid tribute to his uncle's significant contributions to sports journalism.

"Today, we mourn the loss of a former radio and television sports icon. Fred Nyongesa Ongalo served as a presenter and editor for nearly three decades. He was the voice behind 'Ulimwengu wa Michezo' on the former VoK, which later rebranded as KBC," Nyongesa stated.

Details of Nyongesa's burial will be announced subsequently.

