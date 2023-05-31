Former KBC journalist Laban Karani dies

Karani's death follows a battle with diabetes and hypertension, which he had been struggling with for some time until he rested on May 29.

Karani's widow, Rhoda Karani, shared the heartbreaking news and shed light on her husband's health struggles.

"It is a very sad moment for the family. He was being treated for diabetes and hypertension, and his condition became more complicated. In the last few months, he had been in and out of the hospital until he succumbed to the disease," she said.

Laban Karani's career in the media industry spanned over 22 years, with his notable tenure at the state broadcaster.

He joined the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation in 1990 after graduating from the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), where he worked as an editor on the radio and TV desk.

At KBC, Karani presented Swahili news and hosted the news show 'Dunia Wiki hii.' In 1998, he made a move to Media Max.

He stayed at Mediamax network limited until 2012 when he quit to join politics and was elected member of county assembly for Mwimbi ward in Tharaka Nithi County.

Remembering Karani, Radio Citizen's Fred Obachi Machoka spoke highly of him, describing him as a quick learner and dedicated professional.

"He was always a happy guy, and he embraced those of us in the industry, willing to work with us," Machoka fondly stated.

David Arap Maiyo, a former anchor at the national broadcaster, also expressed his grief over Karani's passing. He emphasized the immense loss suffered by the industry, highlighting Karani's popularity and how beloved he was by many.

"Karani was a man with a big heart, he was funny and really loved people and we have lost a really important person," Maiyo said.