Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

As a pioneer of the Kenyan creative industry, she emphasizes the need for acknowledgment and support from the authorities.

Lucy Wangui - No top gov't official attended Baba Zero's funeral

In a candid interview with local media houses on July 25, Lucy Wangui expressed her disappointment over the government's lack of recognition for the impact veteran creatives have had on the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Her remarks came shortly after the burial of another veteran actor Baba Zero on July 23. Lucy Wangui noticed the absence of top government officials at the funeral. Moreover, she says none of them sent their condolences to the family.

"Sisi wa zamani ndio tulikua tukafanya wengine wapate njia, lakini nyinyi wenyewe mmejionea Baba Zero amekufa na MP wa Kamukunji na MCA ndo wamekuja. Katika serikali wale watu wanajua kazi ile nzuri alifanya, hakuna aliye kuja. Hata kutuma pole," Lucy said.

She believes that the government should acknowledge and appreciate their contributions, as they paved the way for the success of others in the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

She highlights the importance of acknowledging their impact and preserving their legacy for future generations.

"Ingekua ni mtu mwingine wangekua wamejaa pale wakimsifu. Wakubwa wakiskia mtu amekufa wanfikiri tu wanataka kuombwa pesa. Kuna watu hawaombi pesa. Ni ile tu aje to appreciate kwamba huyu alikuwa msanii wetu na ni mkongwe," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lucy Wangui also brings attention to the challenges faced by veteran creatives, citing an example of Leonard Mambo, who once found himself in the hospital, with former president Uhuru Kenyatta coming to his aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mtu kama Leonard Mambo, kuna wakati ata yeye alikuwa hospitali mpaka ikabidi former president ndio alimuokoa akamtoa.

"Kuna wasanii ambao ndio wana shida. Na hata wakiona hiyo shida hakuna mtu atakuja kukusaidia ata ujiweke kwa TV na hata wakija watakua very few. Mtu niliona alifanya hiyo mambo sanasana ni Uhuru. Alikua akiskia mtu ana shida anachip in," she said.

Lucy Wangui acknowledges Uhuru Kenyatta as a great philanthropist

Lucy Wangui urges the government to develop strategies to assist veteran creatives and support artistic programs and initiatives.

She suggests promoting and purchasing locally produced shows to encourage growth within the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

While advocating for the recognition of veteran creatives, Lucy Wangui also stresses the importance of appreciating the current generation of artists.

Lucy's journey into acting