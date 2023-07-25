The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

Lynet Okumu

Lucy Wangui has been a prominent figure in 'Vioja Mahakamani show for over 20 years

Vioja Mahakamani actor Lucy Wangui aka Mheshimiwa
Vioja Mahakamani actor Lucy Wangui aka Mheshimiwa

Lucy Wangui, fondly known as Mheshimiwa from the renowned 'Vioja Mahakamani' show, has raised concerns regarding the lack of recognition for veteran creatives by the government.

Recommended articles

As a pioneer of the Kenyan creative industry, she emphasizes the need for acknowledgment and support from the authorities.

In a candid interview with local media houses on July 25, Lucy Wangui expressed her disappointment over the government's lack of recognition for the impact veteran creatives have had on the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vioja Mahakamani actor Lucy Wangui aka Mheshimiwa
Vioja Mahakamani actor Lucy Wangui aka Mheshimiwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mzee Ojwang's wife thought I had stolen her husband

Her remarks came shortly after the burial of another veteran actor Baba Zero on July 23. Lucy Wangui noticed the absence of top government officials at the funeral. Moreover, she says none of them sent their condolences to the family.

"Sisi wa zamani ndio tulikua tukafanya wengine wapate njia, lakini nyinyi wenyewe mmejionea Baba Zero amekufa na MP wa Kamukunji na MCA ndo wamekuja. Katika serikali wale watu wanajua kazi ile nzuri alifanya, hakuna aliye kuja. Hata kutuma pole," Lucy said.

She believes that the government should acknowledge and appreciate their contributions, as they paved the way for the success of others in the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

She highlights the importance of acknowledging their impact and preserving their legacy for future generations.

"Ingekua ni mtu mwingine wangekua wamejaa pale wakimsifu. Wakubwa wakiskia mtu amekufa wanfikiri tu wanataka kuombwa pesa. Kuna watu hawaombi pesa. Ni ile tu aje to appreciate kwamba huyu alikuwa msanii wetu na ni mkongwe," she said.

Vioja Mahakamani actor Lucy Wangui aka Mheshimiwa
Vioja Mahakamani actor Lucy Wangui aka Mheshimiwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru’s company comes to Mama Kayai's rescue

Lucy Wangui also brings attention to the challenges faced by veteran creatives, citing an example of Leonard Mambo, who once found himself in the hospital, with former president Uhuru Kenyatta coming to his aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mtu kama Leonard Mambo, kuna wakati ata yeye alikuwa hospitali mpaka ikabidi former president ndio alimuokoa akamtoa.

"Kuna wasanii ambao ndio wana shida. Na hata wakiona hiyo shida hakuna mtu atakuja kukusaidia ata ujiweke kwa TV na hata wakija watakua very few. Mtu niliona alifanya hiyo mambo sanasana ni Uhuru. Alikua akiskia mtu ana shida anachip in," she said.

Lucy Wangui urges the government to develop strategies to assist veteran creatives and support artistic programs and initiatives.

She suggests promoting and purchasing locally produced shows to encourage growth within the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vioja Mahakamani actor Lucy Wangui aka Mheshimiwa
Vioja Mahakamani actor Lucy Wangui aka Mheshimiwa Pulse Live Kenya

While advocating for the recognition of veteran creatives, Lucy Wangui also stresses the importance of appreciating the current generation of artists.

Lucy began her acting journey in 1978, appearing in clips such as 'School Girl' before joining the iconic "Vioja Mahakamani," previously known as 'Koti Kibegere.'

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

Uhuru chipped in - 'Vioja Mahakamani' judge hails ex-president for supporting actors

Wameingiza feelings - Bahati answers DJ Xclusive on remarks regarding Kenyan music

Wameingiza feelings - Bahati answers DJ Xclusive on remarks regarding Kenyan music

Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

Amber Ray narrates irritating encounter with 2 girls after stepping out with Rapudo

He went to Nairobi because we tormented him - Chameleone's mother

He went to Nairobi because we tormented him - Chameleone's mother

From TikTok star to proud father: Bena Wa Malines' opens up about being a dad

From TikTok star to proud father: Bena Wa Malines' opens up about being a dad

We’re on fire! Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

We’re on fire! Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

Doja Cat attacks her fanbase, says she doesn't love them

Doja Cat attacks her fanbase, says she doesn't love them

Size 8 reveals 3 things she can’t live without, expresses admiration for Flaqo

Size 8 reveals 3 things she can’t live without, expresses admiration for Flaqo

Rise of Kisumu activist Jakababa who was rescued from prison by Raila

Rise of Kisumu activist Jakababa who was rescued from prison by Raila

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Dennis Onsarigo's son Andy

Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech

TikToker David Moya & alleged sugar mummy Sofire

David Moya's alleged sugar mummy finally clarifies nature of their relationship

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'