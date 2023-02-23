ADVERTISEMENT
5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

The shows birthed top talents that even entertained Kenyans during national holidays

Vioja Mahakami cast

The 1990s and early 2000s were times of great change and development in Kenya. It was also a time when television was starting to become more widely available, and Kenyan audiences were hungry for new and engaging programming. In this article, we will take a look at some of the most popular Kenyan TV shows from the early 1990s.

Vioja Mahakamani is a Kenyan courtroom comedy show that captured the hearts of Kenyans for more than two decades. The name Vioja Mahakamani translates to 'comedy in court,' and that is precisely what the show offers - a hilarious take on court proceedings.

The show began in the 1970s and transitioned with new generation actors taking over.

The actors brought to life the absurdities of the Kenyan judicial system, poking fun at the quirks and peculiarities of the legal process.

Vioja Mahakami cast

The show birthed top talents such as Hiram Muigai Ngigi known by his character name Ondiek Nyuka Kwota, the late Gibson Mbugua who played prosecutor, Mathias Keya (Alphonce Makocha Dot Makoha) and Lucy Wangui (Judge) Peter Sankale (Olenxander Josphat).

The show which premiered in 1985 revolved around the family of Mzee Ojwang (the late Benson Wanjau) and Mama Kayai (Mary Khavere) who went about managing their eatery.

The comedy-filled show also had other talents feature such as Julius Nyambegere (Mogaka) and Davis Mwambili (Mwala).

So loved was the show that they had opportunities to perform during national celebrations. The show ended in 2014 after close to 30 years of airing.

The vitimbi show

A creation of Kibwana Onguso, Tausi was a local TV show that was followed religiously by all households that owned a TV set.

With various themes of family, love and work, Tausi was an actual representation of society and captured various conflicts that face the modern family.

The likes of Siti (Ashina Kibibi), Rukia (Amina Ramadhani), Baraza (Ken Ambani), Lindi (Maureen Naibei), Mzee Kasri, Mponda (Julius Chege), Rhoda and Karumanzira were all household names.

Tausi Show

Redykyulass crew is largely regarded as the godfathers of modern stand-up comedy in Kenya who paved the way - directly and indirectly to the current stars.

Formed in the early 2000s, the show was the brainchild of two Kenyatta University students and an administrator at the institution.

At the time, Walter Mong'are and John Kiarie were studying for their first degree when they partnered with the then-junior staffer Tony Njuguna to start a comedy show, which would mimic the then Head of State, Daniel Arap Moi.

The move was considered both bold and daring, as the president was not one to joke around.

The show also offered opportunities for comedians such as Daniel 'Churchill' Ndambuki and 'Mdomo Baggy' Maurice Ochieng who grew to become big names in the industry.

Redykulas comedians Walter Mong'are and Tony Njuguna

Regarded as one of the earliest reality TV shows, 'Omo pick a box' entertained audiences for many years.

The premise of the show was simple contestants are given a chance to win various prizes by choosing either money or a box which had prizes. Contestants had to choose wisely to ensure that they win something valuable. However, some boxes contained "booby prizes" which means that the contestant will not receive a prize at all.

The show was hosted by Regina Re who passed on in 2020.

Omo pick a box show
