Mama Kayai voices concerns to SGR officials over denied refund

In a video shared on August 23, the veteran actress expressed her disappointment after the officials refused to change her ticket or provide a refund after she cancelled her trip.

Mama Kayai pleads with SGR officials to show compassion

Mama Kayai appealed to the Standard Gauge Railway officials to show understanding and compassion towards Kenyan citizens rather than rigidly adhering to inflexible policies.

"Kitu kinanishangaza nilikuwa nataka kuenda zangu mombasa lakini kwa sababu ya hii mguu niliamua nisiende. Lakini sasa nikitaka kuchange hii tikiti ya SGR hawakubali ati nimechelewa. Sasa mimi nashindwa jamani kwani hawaezi kuonea wakenya huruma," Mama Kayai said.

She recounted her own experience, sharing that she had initially planned to travel to Mombasa but had to cancel due to a leg issue.

However, when she attempted to change her ticket, she was told that she was too late to do so.

Mama Kayai - Most Kenyans are facing financial challenges

Questioning the rationale behind the strict adherence to such policies, particularly when they could easily make adjustments to accommodate the needs of passengers, the veteran actress emphasised that the officials should be more considerate.

"Hatuna hata shida na hiyo pesa mnasema mtatukata lakini kubalini kurudisha. Sasa hicho kiti changu haya wacha kiende bure. lakini nawaomba mkubalie tu wakenya.

"Siku hizi shida zimekuwa mingi ya pesa na vitu vingine. Sasa hako ka ngiri imagine kamepotelea hivo tu. Tufikirieni wananchi wa Kenya tafadhali. Mnatufinya!" she said.

She urged them to make exceptions for those who encounter unexpected situations, emphasising that there is no much difference between changing the ticket

"Ukichelewa ata kama ukija leo si wakubadilishie tu. Na kuna watu wengi hapa wanataka kununua hiyo tikiti lakini wamekataa ati ningebadilisha jana. Sasa jana na leo kuna tofauti gani," she said.

