The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mama Kayai voices concerns to SGR officials over denied refund

Lynet Okumu

Mama kayai pleaded with the officials to be considerate of Kenyans who are facing financial problems

Vitimbi actress Mary Kavere 'Mama Kayai'
Vitimbi actress Mary Kavere 'Mama Kayai'

Mary Kavere, renowned for her role as Mama Kayai in the popular TV series 'Vitimbi,' recently took to TikTok to voice her concerns regarding the ticket policies of the Madaraka Express.

Recommended articles

In a video shared on August 23, the veteran actress expressed her disappointment after the officials refused to change her ticket or provide a refund after she cancelled her trip.

Mama Kayai appealed to the Standard Gauge Railway officials to show understanding and compassion towards Kenyan citizens rather than rigidly adhering to inflexible policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kitu kinanishangaza nilikuwa nataka kuenda zangu mombasa lakini kwa sababu ya hii mguu niliamua nisiende. Lakini sasa nikitaka kuchange hii tikiti ya SGR hawakubali ati nimechelewa. Sasa mimi nashindwa jamani kwani hawaezi kuonea wakenya huruma," Mama Kayai said.

Vitimbi actress Mary Kavere 'Mama Kayai'
Vitimbi actress Mary Kavere 'Mama Kayai' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mzee Ojwang's wife thought I had stolen her husband

She recounted her own experience, sharing that she had initially planned to travel to Mombasa but had to cancel due to a leg issue.

However, when she attempted to change her ticket, she was told that she was too late to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questioning the rationale behind the strict adherence to such policies, particularly when they could easily make adjustments to accommodate the needs of passengers, the veteran actress emphasised that the officials should be more considerate.

"Hatuna hata shida na hiyo pesa mnasema mtatukata lakini kubalini kurudisha. Sasa hicho kiti changu haya wacha kiende bure. lakini nawaomba mkubalie tu wakenya.

"Siku hizi shida zimekuwa mingi ya pesa na vitu vingine. Sasa hako ka ngiri imagine kamepotelea hivo tu. Tufikirieni wananchi wa Kenya tafadhali. Mnatufinya!" she said.

Vitimbi actress Mary Kavere 'Mama Kayai'
Vitimbi actress Mary Kavere 'Mama Kayai' Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: These 4 classical Swahili TV shows taught Kenyan families more about love and life

She urged them to make exceptions for those who encounter unexpected situations, emphasising that there is no much difference between changing the ticket

"Ukichelewa ata kama ukija leo si wakubadilishie tu. Na kuna watu wengi hapa wanataka kununua hiyo tikiti lakini wamekataa ati ningebadilisha jana. Sasa jana na leo kuna tofauti gani," she said.

Vitimbi actress Mary Kavere 'Mama Kayai'
Vitimbi actress Mary Kavere 'Mama Kayai' Pulse Live Kenya

She implored the officials to reconsider their stance, highlighting that in the current economic climate, people are facing financial constraints and uncertainties.\

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mama Kayai voices concerns to SGR officials over denied refund

Mama Kayai voices concerns to SGR officials over denied refund

According to ChatGPT, this is how music keeps your brain young

According to ChatGPT, this is how music keeps your brain young

Campus time: Ghetto Kid Patricia picks journalism course; here’s why

Campus time: Ghetto Kid Patricia picks journalism course; here’s why

Sosuun clarifies relationship status after controversial kiss with female bestie

Sosuun clarifies relationship status after controversial kiss with female bestie

OG relax! - Harmonize tells Khaligraph after diss on Tanzanian rappers

OG relax! - Harmonize tells Khaligraph after diss on Tanzanian rappers

Muma Pix describes how he relates with Jackie Matubia

Muma Pix describes how he relates with Jackie Matubia

Fayvanny throws a lavish surprise party for Rayvanny

Fayvanny throws a lavish surprise party for Rayvanny

Fatxo gives his side of story regarding botched Ghetto Radio interview

Fatxo gives his side of story regarding botched Ghetto Radio interview

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Nana Owiti

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news