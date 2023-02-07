Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Although the singer did not give more information regarding how she relates with the man, the caption message and the background song provide much more details, according to fans.

Pulse Live Kenya

This comes a few months after Vivian separated from her ex-husband Sam West.

After a few weeks of a rumoured separation, Vivian came clean about the state of her marriage in October 2022, confirming that her husband had departed from her life.

Although the two did not give details about what transpired, Vivian hinted that her marriage could no longer stand the test of time because expectations and control had crept in.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Expectations and control took over our relationship. We are in a tough space, and to be honest, we are hoping we will overcome the current challenge. Hii sio kiki. For those who love even one of us, remember us in your prayers. May God will be done. In the meantime, ukipata unayemdhamini never take them for granted,” wrote Vivian.

The 'Chum Chum' hitmaker pointed out that social media couples have created an illusion that marriage is a perfect institution, which is far from the truth.

In mid October 2022, just days after coming out to say that she was not well and that she was struggling in her relationship, the singer posted a photo of herself fully shaved with a lengthy caption that had cryptic texts in between.

Pulse Live Kenya

When a woman shaves her head, according to Vivian, she sheds off all manner of negativity which in her case were the happenings she had gone through with West.

Sam West proposed to Vivian in April 2017 on live television during a local show, ten over ten, where the host had invited Vivian to a performance

Vivian Ke with Hubby Sam West Pulse Live Kenya

It was a dazzling moment, and Vivian said 'yes' immediately! After six years of love and turmoil, the couple announced on social media they were splitting up.

Although Vivian announced it in October, she said they had not been together for almost a year after parting ways.

ece-auto-gen

She announced that she had healed from the heartbreak and would be focusing on herself.