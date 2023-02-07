ADVERTISEMENT
Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

The singer protected the identity of her new guy by hiding his face.

Kenyan musician Vivian
Singer Vivian has left her fans curious after posting a video of a man with the sweet caption, "God brought you my way", accompanied by a red heart emoji on her Instagram stories.

Although the singer did not give more information regarding how she relates with the man, the caption message and the background song provide much more details, according to fans.

Screenshot of a post on IG stories by Kenyan singer Vivian
READ: Vivian confirms separation from husband and manager Sam West

This comes a few months after Vivian separated from her ex-husband Sam West.

After a few weeks of a rumoured separation, Vivian came clean about the state of her marriage in October 2022, confirming that her husband had departed from her life.

Although the two did not give details about what transpired, Vivian hinted that her marriage could no longer stand the test of time because expectations and control had crept in.

Vivian and Ex-Hubby Sam West
"Expectations and control took over our relationship. We are in a tough space, and to be honest, we are hoping we will overcome the current challenge. Hii sio kiki. For those who love even one of us, remember us in your prayers. May God will be done. In the meantime, ukipata unayemdhamini never take them for granted,” wrote Vivian.

The 'Chum Chum' hitmaker pointed out that social media couples have created an illusion that marriage is a perfect institution, which is far from the truth.

In mid October 2022, just days after coming out to say that she was not well and that she was struggling in her relationship, the singer posted a photo of herself fully shaved with a lengthy caption that had cryptic texts in between.

Vivian Kenya
READ: Vivian goes bald days after disclosing details of her struggling relationship [Photos]

When a woman shaves her head, according to Vivian, she sheds off all manner of negativity which in her case were the happenings she had gone through with West.

Sam West proposed to Vivian in April 2017 on live television during a local show, ten over ten, where the host had invited Vivian to a performance

Vivian Ke with Ex-Hubby Sam West
It was a dazzling moment, and Vivian said 'yes' immediately! After six years of love and turmoil, the couple announced on social media they were splitting up.

Although Vivian announced it in October, she said they had not been together for almost a year after parting ways.

Singer Vivian has revealed she opted to keep her daughter out of the public’s eye because she is a private person.
She announced that she had healed from the heartbreak and would be focusing on herself.

Well, fans are now more curious to know the man that has captured Vivian's heart, If the video she posted is what to go by.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
