Vivian confirms separation from husband and manager Sam West

Amos Robi

The singer said she was struggling to keep up after her husband's departure

Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West
Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West

Singer Vivian’s marriage may have taken a different direction after she revealed having been left by her husband.

The singer has for weeks been rumored to have broken up with her husband Sam West although it has not been clear. Vivian said her husband’s departure has caused her pain despite efforts to get through it.

“I am not well, I have been getting support but sometimes I crash. My heart is so heavy. Someone left us and now hates us. I’ve been trying to rebuild but I've been wondering why. Please pray for me because I’m still a mother,” Vivian said.

Vivianne and Sam West
Vivianne and Sam West

Sam West who proposed to Vivian on live TV also doubled up as her manager.

After the proposal, Vivian said she was shocked noting that it was not something she loved but it had happened.

“I felt like dying, I really felt like it wasn't real. I'm very conservative and I like doing things in my corner, where no one can come and spoil my vibe. It wasn't something I really loved but it happened and it was cool eventually,” she noted.

She went on to describe how happy she was to finally get engaged to the man of her dreams.

Vivian Ke with Hubby Sam West
Vivian Ke with Hubby Sam West

"Sam West is a good man. He brings out the best in me. He challenges me and we've been able to do many things together. He respects me and the fact that I'm a female artiste," she said.

Their relationship has however been rocky with phases of separation. In 2020, Vivian and Sam West asked for prayers for their marriage saying social media had painted an image of perfect marriages.

The Chum Chum hitmaker pointed out that social media couples have created an illusion that marriage is a perfect institution, which is far from the truth.

Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West
Singer Vivianne with Hubby Sam West

“Social media couples have created illusions of perfect marriages which we feel are quite misleading.. To be honest we have ignored each other’s needs in our union .

"Expectations and control took over our relationship. We are in a tough space and to be honest we are hoping we will overcome the current challenge. Hii sio Kiki. For those who love even one of us remember us in your prayers. May Gods will be done. In the meantime ukipata unayemdhamini never take them for granted,” wrote Vivian.

Sam West is yet to speak about the break-up.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
